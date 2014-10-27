Destination wedding
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, more
Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battmore
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong, 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding ceremony ahemore
Divers posing as "Bride and Groom" swim inside an aquarium at an ocean park during an event to celebrate the mmore
Bride Erin Finnegan and bridegroom Noah Fulmor, both of New York, are helped by Zero Gravity Corporation co-fomore
Sergey Kaunov, a member of a local winter swimmers' club, carries his bride Irina Kuzmenko out of water as themore
Yevgeni Okayevich and his bride Galina Grann ride their motorbikes during their wedding in central Kiev July 5more
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna welcome other protesters after their wedding ceremonmore
A bride and a groom rest before a ritual with shamans for Saint Valentine's Day at a beach in Lima Febraury 12more
A man pulls a rickshaw carrying his wife in a wedding gown during their wedding ceremony amid snowfall in Weihmore
Yelena Babkini and her husband wave as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlmore
Fast-food fanatics Marisela Matienzo and Carlos Munoz pose for a picture after getting married at a McDonald'smore
Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, more
Akemi Kito signs a covenant as her groom Hiroshi Matsuoka looks on during their wedding ceremony inside a chapmore
Chinese bridal couples pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Luca Ceccarelli kisses his wife Irene Lanforti after getting married at Casa di Giulietta in Verona June 1, 20more
Thai groom and bride run to escape a man dressed as a pirate as others look on during a wedding ceremony aheadmore
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotemore
An engaged couple sits on a bicycle as they pose for wedding photographs to the theme of "naked wedding", on amore
A bride poses for a photograph after a group wedding ceremony during the 26th Harbin International Ice and Snomore
A couple wearing their wedding day outfits react as they stand in the freezing water in the Firth of Forth durmore
A bride walks though Grand Central Terminal in New York October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bride Yulia Tagil sits on the backseat of a bike as she arrives for her alternative wedding ceremony on a squamore
精选图集
