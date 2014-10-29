Hong Kong's democracy walls
A man and girls read messages left by pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Konmore
A man places a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in their encampment in central Hong Kong Octobemore
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outsidmore
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areasmore
A pro-democracy protester sleeps under messages of support in a protesters' encampment in Hong Kong's financiamore
A man gestures as he has his picture taken in front of a wall with messages of support for the pro-democracy mmore
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outsidmore
Protesters sit in front of a wall covered with messages, as they block an area around the government headquartmore
A man reads messages and notices left by pro-democracy protesters in an area they are occupying in the Mongkokmore
A pro-democracy protester looks for a spot to leave his message in a part of Hong Kong's financial central dismore
Messages left by pro-democracy protesters are seen outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 12more
A woman uses a tablet computer in front of a wall with messages of support for the pro-democracy movement, in more
A resident reads messages left by pro-democracy protesters as a man walks past protesters sleeping on a pavememore
A man takes a picture on a wall full of messages left by pro-democracy protesters outside the government headqmore
A protester places a piece of paper with a message of support for pro-democracy protesters outside of the govemore
A student writes a message of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations and sticks it onto a wall, as protemore
A woman poses for a picture beside messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protmore
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations are seen on a wall near the government headquarters in Homore
A boy takes pictures as he sits next to a wall covered with messages written by protesters outside the governmmore
People write messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, on bits of paper to add to the hunmore
精选图集
