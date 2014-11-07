版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 8日 星期六 01:20 BJT

When Berlin was two

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Close
1 / 17
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Close
2 / 17
A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Augumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Close
3 / 17
Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
4 / 17
A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Normore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Close
5 / 17
People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
6 / 17
Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in Emore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
7 / 17
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
8 / 17
West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli
Close
9 / 17
An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 17
An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoinmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File
Close
11 / 17
East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File

East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on momore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
12 / 17
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the openinmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 17
West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, Nmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 17
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
15 / 17
A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
16 / 17
The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
U.S. strikes in Syria

U.S. strikes in Syria

下一个

U.S. strikes in Syria

U.S. strikes in Syria

U.S.-led strikes hit the Khorasan group, Nusra Front and Islamic State targets.

2014年 11月 8日
Peshmerga to reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga to reinforce Kobani

Peshmerga fighters head to Kobani to try to help fellow Kurds break the siege.

2014年 10月 30日
Battling militants in Lebanon

Battling militants in Lebanon

The Lebanese battles Islamist militants in the northern city of Tripoli.

2014年 10月 28日
Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes amid continuing separatist conflict in the east.

2014年 10月 27日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐