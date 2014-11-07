版本:
When the Berlin Wall fell

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

West Berlin citizens continuing their vigil atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

An East German border soldier looks at a man hammering a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

Then Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev congratulates the East German Leader Erich Honecker with a fraternal hug and kiss after Honecker's re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party Congress in East Berlin, April 21, 1986. REUTERS/File

A man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg Gate as they celebrate the opening of the East German border, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Files

West German citizens sit on the top of the Berlin wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening of the East German border, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

An East Berlin citizen embraces a West Berlin woman while an East German border soldier watches on at the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse after the opening of the East German border was announced in Berlin, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East German borders, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East German borders, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

An East Berlin border guard hands a flower back to West Berlin citizens who are sitting atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989.

West Germans applaud as East Berlin citizens travel through Checkpoint Charlie, at the Berlin Wall, at the border of West Berlin, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse with an East German Trabant car, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

A young West German girl hammer the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

FILE PHOTO 11NOV89 - Hundreds of East Berlin border guards stand atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandeburg Gate faced by thousands of West Berliners in this November 11, 1989 file photo. The 10th anniversary off the "fall" of the Berlin wall is coming up on November 9, 1999. FAB/CLH/

FILE PHOTO 11NOV89 - A young West German girl smiles at her father as she points to a large hole in the Berlin Wall in this November 11, 1989 file photo. The 10th anniversary off the "fall" of the Berlin wall is coming up on November 9, 1999. FAB/CLH/

FILE PHOTO 11NOV89 - Border guards repair a section of the Berlin Wall, after protesters knocked it over earlier during the day, in this November 11, 1989 file photo. The 10th anniversary off the "fall" of the Berlin wall is coming up on November 9, 1999. FAB

FILE PHOTO 9NOV89 - West Berliners welcome an East Berlin citizen crossing the border at the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening of the East German border was announced in this November 9, 1989 file photo. The 10th anniversary off the "fall" of the Berlin wall is coming up on November 9, 1999. FAB

West Berlin citizens continue their vigil atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, 1989. Thousands of people rallied on the dividing border. REUTERS/Andree Kaiser THIS IS A HIGH RESOLUTION IMAGE AK

Russian cellist and composer Mstislav Rostropovich is filmed by media as he plays Bach next to the Berlin wall at Checkpoint Charlie, in this November 12, 1989 file photo. Rostropovich, who became an international symbol of the fight for artistic freedom under Soviet rule, died on Friday at the age of 80 a spokeswoman for Russia's state culture agency said. Russian news agencies quoted a source close to the musician as saying that Rostropovich had died in a Moscow hospital after a long illness. REUTERS/ullstein - Succo (GERMANY) B/W ONLY BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

FILE PHOTO 10NOV89 - An East German man raises up his fist as he passes the border at the checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced in this November 10, 1989 file photo. The 10th anniversary off the "fall" of the Berlin wall is coming up on November 9, 1999. FAB/CLH/

FILE PHOTO 8FEB1990 - An East German border soldier looks through a large hole into the Berlin Wall after the opening of the East German border was announced in this February 8, 1990 file photo. The 10th anniversary off the "fall" of the Berlin wall is coming is marked November 9, 1999. FAB/WS

People hold a German flag with the word reading 'Unity' as they cross the newly opened checkpoint between East and West Berlin at the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY ANNIVERSARY POLITICS)

East Berliners cross and meet West Berliners at Potsdamer Platz after the Berlin Wall was torn down here making way for a new border crossing November 12, 1989. WR

FILE PHOTO 12NOV89 - An East German bulldozer and crane knock down the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz to make way for a new border crossing in the dvided city in this November 12, 1989 file photo. The 10th anniversary off the "fall" of the Berlin wall is coming up on November 9, 1999. FAB

East German workers remove concrete parts of the Berlin Wall and load them onto trucks at the recently opened border crossing point at Potsdam Platz November 14, 1989. Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

FILE PHOTO 22JUN90 - (L-R) Soldiers of French, British, and American Forces carry away the sign of the Allied Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin in this June 22, 1990 file photo. The sign was removed on the occasion of the removal of the allied facility at Checkpoint Charlie. The 10th anniversary off the "fall" of the Berlin wall is marked on November 9, 1999. FAB/WS

East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FILE PHOTO 11NOV89 - East German Trabant cars make their way past East Germans who have crossed the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9 after the opening of the East German border was announced in this November 11, 1989 file photo. The anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall occurs November 9. JE/AA

East German soldiers cordon off the border line in front of West Berliners waiting to welcome East Berlin citizens at the Allied checkpoint Charlie, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse in Berlin, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FILE PHOTO 24NOV89 - An East German civilian (L) shows an East German customs officer the contents of his Trabant (auto) at checkpoint Potsdamer Platz in East Berlin in this November 24, 1989 file picture, as East Germany enforcing stringent customs controls to avoid smuggling. The tenth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall is on November 9. FAB/WS

An East German refugee shows off a newly acquired West German passport just before crossing the Hungarian border in to Austria, September 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate in East Berlin, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thousands walk along the Berlin Wall between Potsdamer Platz and Brandenburg Gate November 18, 1989 file photo. REUTERS/File

