When the Berlin Wall fell

Russian cellist and composer Mstislav Rostropovich is filmed by media as he plays Bach next to the Berlin wall at Checkpoint Charlie, in this November 12, 1989 file photo. Rostropovich, who became an international symbol of the fight for artistic freedom under Soviet rule, died on Friday at the age of 80 a spokeswoman for Russia's state culture agency said. Russian news agencies quoted a source close to the musician as saying that Rostropovich had died in a Moscow hospital after a long illness. REUTERS/ullstein - Succo (GERMANY) B/W ONLY BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

