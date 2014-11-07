When the Berlin Wall fell
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border more
West Berlin citizens continuing their vigil atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10more
An East German border soldier looks at a man hammering a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied checkpointmore
Then Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev congratulates the East German Leader Erich Honecker with a fraternal hug more
A man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate after the opening of the East German bordmore
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg Gate as they celebrate the opening of the East Gmore
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate after the more
West German citizens sit on the top of the Berlin wall near the Allied checkpoint Charlie after the opening ofmore
An East Berlin citizen embraces a West Berlin woman while an East German border soldier watches on at the bordmore
East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East Gmore
East German citizens help each other climb the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of East Gmore
An East Berlin border guard hands a flower back to West Berlin citizens who are sitting atop the Berlin Wall imore
West Germans applaud as East Berlin citizens travel through Checkpoint Charlie, at the Berlin Wall, at the bormore
West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse with an East Germmore
A young West German girl hammer the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File
FILE PHOTO 11NOV89 - Hundreds of East Berlin border guards stand atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandeburg Gate fmore
FILE PHOTO 11NOV89 - A young West German girl smiles at her father as she points to a large hole in the Berlinmore
FILE PHOTO 11NOV89 - Border guards repair a section of the Berlin Wall, after protesters knocked it over earlimore
FILE PHOTO 9NOV89 - West Berliners welcome an East Berlin citizen crossing the border at the Allied checkpointmore
West Berlin citizens continue their vigil atop the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 10, more
Russian cellist and composer Mstislav Rostropovich is filmed by media as he plays Bach next to the Berlin wallmore
FILE PHOTO 10NOV89 - An East German man raises up his fist as he passes the border at the checkpoint Invalidenmore
FILE PHOTO 8FEB1990 - An East German border soldier looks through a large hole into the Berlin Wall after the more
People hold a German flag with the word reading 'Unity' as they cross the newly opened checkpoint between Eastmore
East Berliners cross and meet West Berliners at Potsdamer Platz after the Berlin Wall was torn down here makinmore
FILE PHOTO 12NOV89 - An East German bulldozer and crane knock down the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz to make more
East German workers remove concrete parts of the Berlin Wall and load them onto trucks at the recently opened more
FILE PHOTO 22JUN90 - (L-R) Soldiers of French, British, and American Forces carry away the sign of the Allied more
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate, November 9, 198more
FILE PHOTO 11NOV89 - East German Trabant cars make their way past East Germans who have crossed the former bormore
East German soldiers cordon off the border line in front of West Berliners waiting to welcome East Berlin citimore
West Berlin citizens welcome East Germans who passed the border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse in Berlin, Novembemore
FILE PHOTO 24NOV89 - An East German civilian (L) shows an East German customs officer the contents of his Trabmore
An East German refugee shows off a newly acquired West German passport just before crossing the Hungarian bordmore
The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburmore
Thousands walk along the Berlin Wall between Potsdamer Platz and Brandenburg Gate November 18, 1989 file photomore
