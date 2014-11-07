Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014more

Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

