Transgender beauty pageant
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014more
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela waves after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender bemore
Contestants pose for photographs backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgenmore
Contestants prepare backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pamore
Contestant Cristini Couto of Spain prepares backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 20more
Contestants prepare backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pamore
Contestant Cristini Couto of Spain practices backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2more
Contestant Lilia Kisaraji of Japan prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 20more
Contestants prepare backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pamore
Contestant Piyada Inthavong of Laos prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2more
Contestant Piyada Inthavong of Laos prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2more
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela gives a traditional greeting after she was crowned Miss International Queen 201more
下一个
Hong Kong's democracy walls
Messages of support for the pro-democracy movement on walls in Hong Kong.
Hawaii's creeping lava
Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves toward inhabited areas.
Destination wedding
From mountain cliffs to sea bottoms, weird weddings around the world.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.