版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 8日 星期六 08:54 BJT

Memories of East Germany

Information boards used by the Soviet army are pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Information boards used by the Soviet army are pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Information boards used by the Soviet army are pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 22
The entrance of the refectory of the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker", an underground structure built to withstand nuclear attack and designed to as refuge for the East Germany's leadership in case of emergency, in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The entrance of the refectory of the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker", an underground stmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
The entrance of the refectory of the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker", an underground structure built to withstand nuclear attack and designed to as refuge for the East Germany's leadership in case of emergency, in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 22
Broken crockery is strewn across the floor in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Broken crockery is strewn across the floor in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honeckermore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Broken crockery is strewn across the floor in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 22
A gymnasium for soldiers who used to man the army base guarding the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A gymnasium for soldiers who used to man the army base guarding the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town ofmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A gymnasium for soldiers who used to man the army base guarding the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 22
A vault and its dismantled door is pictured in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A vault and its dismantled door is pictured in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honeckemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A vault and its dismantled door is pictured in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 22
Bedding lies on a bed of a former dormitory that briefly occupied a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Bedding lies on a bed of a former dormitory that briefly occupied a building at the former army base above themore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Bedding lies on a bed of a former dormitory that briefly occupied a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 22
Broken antenna covers of a former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Broken antenna covers of a former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsbergmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Broken antenna covers of a former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
7 / 22
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, soutmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 22
A commemorative medal by the Soviet army for the friendship between the Soviet Union and former East Germany GDR is pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A commemorative medal by the Soviet army for the friendship between the Soviet Union and former East Germany Gmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A commemorative medal by the Soviet army for the friendship between the Soviet Union and former East Germany GDR is pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 22
Cyrillic lettering written by Soviet army soldiers are pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cyrillic lettering written by Soviet army soldiers are pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by tmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Cyrillic lettering written by Soviet army soldiers are pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 22
A Cyrillic letter keyboard used by Soviet army soldiers is pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A Cyrillic letter keyboard used by Soviet army soldiers is pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A Cyrillic letter keyboard used by Soviet army soldiers is pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 22
A guide walks next to a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A guide walks next to a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as themore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A guide walks next to a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 22
A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers standing in front of a building during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers standing in front of a building during the military farewelmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers standing in front of a building during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 22
A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers marching during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers marching during the military farewell parade at the headquamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers marching during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 22
A combination picture shows (top) Russian tanks during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A combination picture shows (top) Russian tanks during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of themore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A combination picture shows (top) Russian tanks during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 22
A photo of former DDR leader Erich Honecker is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A photo of former DDR leader Erich Honecker is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A photo of former DDR leader Erich Honecker is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
16 / 22
A wristwatch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A wristwatch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 2more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A wristwatch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
17 / 22
One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a museum in Berlin Octomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
18 / 22
Old tape and paper notes are seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Old tape and paper notes are seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Old tape and paper notes are seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
19 / 22
People pass by a fiberglass model of a dinosaur at the abandoned Plaenterwald amusement park in Berlin January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People pass by a fiberglass model of a dinosaur at the abandoned Plaenterwald amusement park in Berlin Januarymore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
People pass by a fiberglass model of a dinosaur at the abandoned Plaenterwald amusement park in Berlin January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 22
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The reactor, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet-designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards, which were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclearmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The reactor, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet-designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards, which were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 22
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Umore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
When the Berlin Wall fell

When the Berlin Wall fell

下一个

When the Berlin Wall fell

When the Berlin Wall fell

The scene in Berlin 25 years ago.

2014年 11月 8日
Transgender beauty pageant

Transgender beauty pageant

Crowning a winner at the Miss International Queen in Thailand.

2014年 11月 8日
Hong Kong's democracy walls

Hong Kong's democracy walls

Messages of support for the pro-democracy movement on walls in Hong Kong.

2014年 10月 29日
Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves toward inhabited areas.

2014年 10月 28日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐