Memories of East Germany

A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The reactor, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet-designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards, which were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close