Riding a fine line
A general view shows Jerusalem's light rail tram as it passes by the old city's walls in Jerusalem November 13more
Launched in 2011, the project was hailed as a piece of infrastructure that would transform the city, bringing more
A man sits on a bench at a light railway station in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli border policeman (L) and a woman carrying a child are seen through a light rail tram window in Jerumore
A sign shows part of the route of the light tram in Jerusalem, at one of its stations in town November 13, 201more
A woman rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A light railway driver drives a tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman looks out of a window as she rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulmore
A girl uses a mobile phone as she rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers, one wearing a mask, ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border policemen ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Women speak on their phones as they ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulumore
A security guard stands aboard a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian men are seen through a light rail tram window in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman (L) and an Israeli woman ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romore
Israelis ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers are seen through a light rail tram window as they stand at a station in Jerusalem October 29, 2014.more
A security guard stands aboard a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Men are seen through a light rail tram window as they sit on a bench outside Jerusalem's Old City October 29, more
A Palestinian woman is seen through a light rail tram window in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvumore
Israeli border policemen are seen through a light rail tram window as they walk on a crosswalk in Jerusalem Nomore
Israeli teens play music as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pedestrians walk on a crosswalk as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zmore
Israeli border police officers sit at a station as a light rail tram approaches in Jerusalem November 11, 2014more
Pedestrians walk as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
