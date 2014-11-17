Earth from above
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REmore
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Kormore
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTEmore
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. more
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft more
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puemore
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Pamore
A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, wemore
An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, Californmore
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on more
An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraumore
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbarmore
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novomore
Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
下一个
Regaining confidence
Handmade wigs are helping children their self-esteem during cancer treatment.
The money factory
How a U.S. one dollar bill is printed.
Moments in multiples
Seeing the world in multiple exposure.
Slow-motion lava
A river of molten lava creeps towards a transfer station after destroying its first home in a Hawaiian seaside town.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.