2014年 11月 18日 星期二

Earth from above

Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2013年 8月 31日 星期六
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / 2013年 7月 18日 星期四
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Reuters / 2007年 11月 21日 星期三
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2013年 12月 5日 星期四
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2014年 9月 8日 星期一
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2014年 7月 20日 星期日
An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / 2014年 7月 16日 星期三
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Reuters / 2013年 3月 21日 星期四
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 4月 29日 星期二
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2014年 3月 21日 星期五
An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / 2009年 12月 22日 星期二
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

Reuters / 2014年 6月 11日 星期三
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2013年 11月 11日 星期一
A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2014年 5月 6日 星期二
An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2014年 5月 16日 星期五
An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / 2013年 12月 21日 星期六
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Tefe, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2013年 12月 13日 星期五
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2013年 11月 11日 星期一
Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2013年 6月 28日 星期五
The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 6月 23日 星期一
下一个

Handmade wigs are helping children their self-esteem during cancer treatment.

2014年 11月 17日
How a U.S. one dollar bill is printed.

2014年 11月 15日
Seeing the world in multiple exposure.

2014年 11月 15日
A river of molten lava creeps towards a transfer station after destroying its first home in a Hawaiian seaside town.

2014年 11月 15日

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

