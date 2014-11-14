版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 15日 星期六 03:10 BJT

Slow-motion lava

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near themore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.
Close
1 / 25
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the villmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.
Close
2 / 25
An aerial view shows the slow-moving lava flow creeping towards homes in the community of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 10, 2014.

An aerial view shows the slow-moving lava flow creeping towards homes in the community of Pahoa, Hawaii, Novemmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
An aerial view shows the slow-moving lava flow creeping towards homes in the community of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 10, 2014.
Close
3 / 25
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the villmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.
Close
4 / 25
A new lobe of lava burns along Cemetery Road/Apa'a Street slowly creeping toward the community of Pahoa, Hawaii November 9, 2014.

A new lobe of lava burns along Cemetery Road/Apa'a Street slowly creeping toward the community of Pahoa, Hawaimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
A new lobe of lava burns along Cemetery Road/Apa'a Street slowly creeping toward the community of Pahoa, Hawaii November 9, 2014.
Close
5 / 25
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5, 2014.

An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 7日 星期五
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5, 2014.
Close
6 / 25
A small breakout of lava from the Kilauea Volcano pushes past a fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 6, 2014.

A small breakout of lava from the Kilauea Volcano pushes past a fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, Novemmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 7日 星期五
A small breakout of lava from the Kilauea Volcano pushes past a fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 6, 2014.
Close
7 / 25
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5, 2014.

An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 7日 星期五
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5, 2014.
Close
8 / 25
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano moves through a private orchard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 4, 2014.

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano moves through a private orchard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, Novemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano moves through a private orchard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 4, 2014.
Close
9 / 25
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near thmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
10 / 25
A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 1日 星期六
A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
11 / 25
An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.

An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 3日 星期一
An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
12 / 25
Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 3日 星期一
Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
13 / 25
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii.

Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached themore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
14 / 25
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
15 / 25
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
16 / 25
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.

Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.
Close
17 / 25
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'amore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
18 / 25
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
19 / 25
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
20 / 25
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track smore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 26日 星期日
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
21 / 25
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
22 / 25
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano witmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 26日 星期日
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
23 / 25
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Close
24 / 25
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Kiev's young cadets

Kiev's young cadets

下一个

Kiev's young cadets

Kiev's young cadets

Young military cadets take their oaths in a ceremony in Ukraine.

2014年 11月 15日
Riding a fine line

Riding a fine line

If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail.

2014年 11月 15日
Tradition defies law

Tradition defies law

A circumcision ceremony in rural Kenya for young girls of the Pokot tribe.

2014年 11月 13日
Memories of East Germany

Memories of East Germany

Abandoned relics from what used to be East Germany.

2014年 11月 8日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐