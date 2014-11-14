Slow-motion lava
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near themore
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the villmore
An aerial view shows the slow-moving lava flow creeping towards homes in the community of Pahoa, Hawaii, Novemmore
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the villmore
A new lobe of lava burns along Cemetery Road/Apa'a Street slowly creeping toward the community of Pahoa, Hawaimore
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5more
A small breakout of lava from the Kilauea Volcano pushes past a fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, Novemmore
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5more
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano moves through a private orchard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, Novemore
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near thmore
A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached themore
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'amore
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track smore
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, more
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano witmore
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.
下一个
Kiev's young cadets
Young military cadets take their oaths in a ceremony in Ukraine.
Riding a fine line
If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail.
Tradition defies law
A circumcision ceremony in rural Kenya for young girls of the Pokot tribe.
Memories of East Germany
Abandoned relics from what used to be East Germany.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.