2014年 11月 15日

The money factory

The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a one dollar bill at the Bureau of more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An engraving plate (front) for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. The plate goes on the printing press (back) which prints the currency.

An engraving plate (front) for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
An engraving plate (front) for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. The plate goes on the printing press (back) which prints the currency. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A sheet of the front side of one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

A sheet of the front side of one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printinmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
A sheet of the front side of one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An engraving plate for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

An engraving plate for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Wmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
An engraving plate for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A sheet of one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

A sheet of one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printingmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
A sheet of one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One dollar bills are inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

One dollar bills are inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington Novembemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
One dollar bills are inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sheets of one dollar bills are seen during the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

Sheets of one dollar bills are seen during the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Wmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Sheets of one dollar bills are seen during the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A technician inspects one dollar bills during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

A technician inspects one dollar bills during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washingtonmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
A technician inspects one dollar bills during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A sheet of one dollar bills is scanned for quality during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

A sheet of one dollar bills is scanned for quality during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing imore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
A sheet of one dollar bills is scanned for quality during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One dollar bills, destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank, are put away in a secure area before shipment at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

One dollar bills, destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank, are put away in a secure area before shipmenmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
One dollar bills, destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank, are put away in a secure area before shipment at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

One dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washingmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
One dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

One dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engravmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
One dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One dollar bills are put in packaging bands during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

One dollar bills are put in packaging bands during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
One dollar bills are put in packaging bands during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One dollar bills are loaded on a skid during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. This batch of currency is destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

One dollar bills are loaded on a skid during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
One dollar bills are loaded on a skid during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. This batch of currency is destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A display case shows 1918 historic United States Federal Reserve one dollar bank notes at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.

A display case shows 1918 historic United States Federal Reserve one dollar bank notes at the Bureau of Engravmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
A display case shows 1918 historic United States Federal Reserve one dollar bank notes at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
