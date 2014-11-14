The money factory
The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a one dollar bill at the Bureau of
An engraving plate (front) for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Print
A sheet of the front side of one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printin
An engraving plate for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in W
A sheet of one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing
One dollar bills are inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington Novembe
Sheets of one dollar bills are seen during the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in W
A technician inspects one dollar bills during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington
A sheet of one dollar bills is scanned for quality during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing i
One dollar bills, destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank, are put away in a secure area before shipmen
One dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washing
One dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engrav
One dollar bills are put in packaging bands during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washi
One dollar bills are loaded on a skid during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington
A display case shows 1918 historic United States Federal Reserve one dollar bank notes at the Bureau of Engrav
Moments in multiples
Seeing the world in multiple exposure.
Slow-motion lava
A river of molten lava creeps towards a transfer station after destroying its first home in a Hawaiian seaside town.
Kiev's young cadets
Young military cadets take their oaths in a ceremony in Ukraine.
Riding a fine line
If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.