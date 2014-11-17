Regaining confidence
Isidora Serrano, 14, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy to treat her bone cancer, reacts upon hearing from more
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy to treat a malignant brain tumor, climbs stairs in tmore
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy to treat a malignant brain tumor, undergoes a sessiomore
Oncologist Katherine Kopp speaks with her patients Alexandra Munoz, 5, and Isidora Serrano, 14, who lost theirmore
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy for a brain tumor, poses in the cancer ward of the Lmore
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy for a brain tumor, poses with the natural hair wig smore
Natural hair wigs made by stylist Marcelo Avatte using donated hair, sit on mannequins waiting to be deliveredmore
Hair stylist Marcelo Avatte dries the hair of Pamela Matus before she allows him to cut it as a donation for tmore
Hair stylist Marcelo Avatte cuts the hair of Pamela Matus who is donating it to make a natural hair wig for a more
Pamela Matus holds a bag of her hair that was cut by stylist Marcelo Avatte which she is donating to make a namore
Pamela Matus holds locks of her hair as stylist Marcelo Avatte writes down the characteristics, for the makingmore
Marcela Reyes holds up a natural hair wig she is making to be donated to a girl undergoing chemotherapy for camore
Workers Edith Marfil (L), Marcela Reyes and Rosa Salgado make natural hair wigs to be donated to girls undergomore
Marcela Reyes makes a natural hair wig to be donated to a girl undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, in Santiagomore
Workers Edith Marfil (L), Marcela Reyes and Rosa Salgado make natural hair wigs to be donated to girls undergomore
Edith Marifil makes a natural hair wig to be donated to a girl undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, in Santiagomore
Workers Edith Marfil and Marcela Reyes make natural hair wigs to be donated to girls undergoing chemotherapy fmore
Hair stylist Marcelo Avatte prepares to fit a natural hair wig on Isidora Serrano, 14, who lost her hair due tmore
Hair stylist Marcelo Avatte prepares to fit Isidora Serrano, a 14-year-old who lost her hair due to chemotheramore
Hair stylist Marcelo Avatte prepares to fit Isidora Serrano, a 14-year-old who lost her hair due to chemotheramore
Hair stylists cut a natural hair wig as it is fitted for the first time on Isidora Serrano, a 14-year-old who more
Isidora Serrano, a 14-year-old who lost her hair due to chemotherapy to treat her bone cancer, walks on the stmore
Hair stylist Marcelo Avatte fits a natural hair wig on Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotheramore
Hair stylist Marcelo Avatte and his team fit a natural hair wig on Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due tmore
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy for a brain tumor, plays with her new natural hair wmore
下一个
The money factory
How a U.S. one dollar bill is printed.
Moments in multiples
Seeing the world in multiple exposure.
Slow-motion lava
A river of molten lava creeps towards a transfer station after destroying its first home in a Hawaiian seaside town.
Kiev's young cadets
Young military cadets take their oaths in a ceremony in Ukraine.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.