版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 04:35 BJT

Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.
Close
1 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
2 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
3 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
4 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
5 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
6 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.
Close
7 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
8 / 24
A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commismore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
9 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
10 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
11 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
12 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Close
13 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstufmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
14 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Armore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.
Close
15 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 more

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.
Close
16 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
17 / 24
A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyangmore

Reuters / 2013年 6月 8日 星期六
A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
18 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Close
19 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / 2013年 6月 8日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
20 / 24
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in anmore

Reuters / 2013年 6月 14日 星期五
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.
Close
21 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
22 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bmore

Reuters / 2013年 6月 8日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".
Close
23 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

Reuters / 2013年 6月 8日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Garbage pickers of India

Garbage pickers of India

下一个

Garbage pickers of India

Garbage pickers of India

The workers who salvage valuable materials from India's waste.

2014年 11月 20日
Brazil's drought from above

Brazil's drought from above

Aerial views of the devastation from Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.

2014年 11月 20日
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

2014年 11月 19日
Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

2014年 11月 18日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐