On the mats in Cuba
Children make a line during a wrestling training session in front of pictures of late Cuban revolutionary heromore
Children practice wrestling in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Oscar Torres, 9, (C) leads an exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERSmore
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A bust of Cuban independence hero Jose Marti is seen at a wrestling academy in downtown Havana, November 15, 2more
A child lifts weights during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Menegmore
Children exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball game gymnasium in downtown Havana,more
Children exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball game gymnasium in downtown Havana,more
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque bmore
A child cries next to his coaches after losing a fight at a local wrestling tournament in Havana, November 1, more
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children react during a local wrestling tournament in Havana, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Wrestling teacher Esteban Quintana, 43, smokes a cigar during a training session in downtown Havana, October 3more
Children exercise before a wrestling lesson on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Memore
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child uses an iron door to exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/more
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 23, 20more
A wrestler takes a break at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandmore
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man helps a child exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Hmore
