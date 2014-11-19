Brazil's drought from above
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a dromore
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of cows on the cracked ground of Jaguari dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a droughmore
Workers of SABESP, Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state that provides water and sewage services to residentmore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulmore
An aerial view of the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Paulmore
An aerial view shows the Jaguari dam station, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Braganca Pmore
