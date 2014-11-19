Garbage pickers of India
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai June 5,more
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi Decembmore
A boy sits on his handmade raft as he collects floating recyclable material in the waters of river Sabarmati imore
A porter transports a cart loaded with empty plastic drums to a recycling factory at a slum in Mumbai June 10,more
A rag picker prepares to pack a sack filled with recyclable materials, mounted on his tricycle at a garbage dumore
A laborer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be be burnt in an oven and made into fertilizer, at a fmore
A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site inmore
A man removes copper wiring from electrical cables outside a scrap shop in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slummore
A man works at a metal parts recycling factory in Mumbai, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in thmore
A girl collects recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirtsmore
A man works at an iron scrap yard at an industrial area in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2012.more
A worker cleans a used paint bucket at a recycling factory in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
下一个
Brazil's drought from above
Aerial views of the devastation from Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.
The outskirts of Islamabad
Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
Regaining confidence
Handmade wigs are helping children their self-esteem during cancer treatment.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.