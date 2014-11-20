Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014
Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez outmore
The Duchess of Alba, seen in Estoril, Portugal on February 8, 2012, is also known as Maria del Rosario Cayetanmore
The coffin of the Duchess of Alba is seen in the town hall of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 20, 2more
People climb up the stairs while making their way to pay their respects to the Duchess of Alba in Seville Novemore
Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva (L) and her husband Alfonso Diez pose at the entranmore
Alfonso Diez (R), husband of the Duchess of Alba, and her son Carlos Fitz-James Stuart y Martinez de Irujo (C)more
Family members surround and carry the coffin of the Duchess of Alba in Seville November 20, 2014. Head of one more
The hearse with the coffin of the Duchess of Alba drives in a courtyard before leaving Las Duenas palace in Semore
The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez and music group "Siempre Asi" at the entramore
The Duchess of Alba and her husband Alfonso Diez pose before a presentation of her new biography book "Yo Cayemore
Demonstrators shout slogans at the Duchess of Alba during a protest over Spain's economic crisis in Seville Jumore
A man wears a souvenir t-shirt reading "I love DuQueSa (Duchess)" outside Las Duenas Palace before her weddingmore
The Duchess of Alba and her daughter Cayetana are pictured in Jerez de la Frontera November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mmore
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, talks to the Duchess of Alba as they visit the flamenco museum in Seville, southmore
Actors Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz pose with the Duchess of Alba during the world premiere of their film "Knigmore
The Duchess of Alba attends the funeral of Spanish opera singer Alfredo Kraus in Madrid, September 12, 1999. Rmore
The Duchess of Alba and her husband Alfonso attend the Davis Cup final singles rubber between Spain's Rafael Nmore
The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco with bullfighter Curro Romero after her wedding with Alfonso Diez at Las Dmore
The Duchess of Alba takes off her shoes to dance flamenco at the entrance of Las Duenas Palace after her weddimore
The Duchess of Alba dances flamenco beside her husband Alfonso Diez outside Las Duenas Palace after their weddmore
精选图集
