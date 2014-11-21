版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 22日 星期六 02:15 BJT

Holes in the earth

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014.

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Smore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014.
Close
1 / 22
A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 8, 2014.

A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 21日 星期五
A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 8, 2014.
Close
2 / 22
A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.

A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 17日 星期五
A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.
Close
3 / 22
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.

Reuters / 2010年 6月 1日 星期二
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.
Close
4 / 22
Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 4, 2012.

Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonmore

Reuters / 2012年 8月 4日 星期六
Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 4, 2012.
Close
5 / 22
Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kawah Ijen in Indonesia's East Java province, May 26, 2010.

Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kmore

Reuters / 2010年 6月 7日 星期一
Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kawah Ijen in Indonesia's East Java province, May 26, 2010.
Close
6 / 22
Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located approximately12 miles south of Managua, in Nicaragua April 19, 2011.

Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located apprmore

Reuters / 2011年 4月 20日 星期三
Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located approximately12 miles south of Managua, in Nicaragua April 19, 2011.
Close
7 / 22
A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. A huge crater measuring 98 by 131 feet opened up in the middle of a residential estate.

A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, Nmore

Reuters / 2010年 11月 2日 星期二
A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. A huge crater measuring 98 by 131 feet opened up in the middle of a residential estate.
Close
8 / 22
Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, July 18, 2010.

Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim inmore

Reuters / 2010年 7月 28日 星期三
Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, July 18, 2010.
Close
9 / 22
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.

Reuters / 2007年 12月 3日 星期一
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.
Close
10 / 22
Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark the Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province September 15, 2008.

Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark thmore

Reuters / 2008年 9月 17日 星期三
Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark the Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province September 15, 2008.
Close
11 / 22
People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013.

People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 20more

Reuters / 2013年 1月 14日 星期一
People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013.
Close
12 / 22
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.

A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 28日 星期日
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.
Close
13 / 22
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013.

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province,more

Reuters / 2013年 10月 28日 星期一
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013.
Close
14 / 22
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013.

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Cmore

Reuters / 2013年 8月 12日 星期一
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013.
Close
15 / 22
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013.

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreamore

Reuters / 2013年 8月 6日 星期二
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013.
Close
16 / 22
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 2013.

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 201more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 5日 星期五
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 2013.
Close
17 / 22
A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010.

A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang,more

Reuters / 2010年 6月 15日 星期二
A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010.
Close
18 / 22
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014.

Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangximore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014.
Close
19 / 22
A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010.

A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala Cimore

Reuters / 2010年 6月 3日 星期四
A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010.
Close
20 / 22
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.

A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 星期三
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.
Close
21 / 22
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013.

People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 2more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 28日 星期日
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013.
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Dubai from above

Dubai from above

下一个

Dubai from above

Dubai from above

Aerial views of the storied emirate.

2014年 11月 21日
Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

One of Europe's wealthiest and most titled aristocrats dies aged 88.

2014年 11月 21日
On the mats in Cuba

On the mats in Cuba

Inside a wrestling training facility for kids in Havana.

2014年 11月 20日
Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

The North Korean leader visiting foodstuff factories.

2014年 11月 20日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐