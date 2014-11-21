Holes in the earth
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Smore
A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern more
A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.
Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonmore
Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kmore
Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located apprmore
A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, Nmore
Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim inmore
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.
Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark thmore
People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 20more
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province,more
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Cmore
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreamore
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 201more
A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang,more
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangximore
A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala Cimore
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 2more
