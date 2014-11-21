Transgender fashion show
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show, held to raise funds for more
Participants present creations during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Novemmore
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Novembermore
Participants present creations during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Novemmore
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Novembermore
A participant gets ready backstage for the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Novemore
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Novembermore
A participant presents a creation during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Nomore
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Novembermore
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late Novembermore
下一个
Holes in the earth
Cavernous craters and sinkholes from around the world.
Dubai from above
Aerial views of the storied emirate.
Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014
One of Europe's wealthiest and most titled aristocrats dies aged 88.
On the mats in Cuba
Inside a wrestling training facility for kids in Havana.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.