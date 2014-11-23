版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 23日 星期日 11:36 BJT

Harvard vs. Yale

Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game against Yale Universimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 16
Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. Known as "The Game," the first Harvard versus Yale football game was played in 1875, making it one of the oldest rivalries in college sports. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. Known as "The Game," the first Harvard versus Yale football game was played in 1875, making it one of the oldest rivalries in college sports. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 16
A Yale University football fan walks into the stadium during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Yale University football fan walks into the stadium during the football game against Harvard University at Hmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A Yale University football fan walks into the stadium during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 16
A Yale University fan holds up a sign at the start of the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Yale University fan holds up a sign at the start of the football game against Harvard University at Harvard,more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A Yale University fan holds up a sign at the start of the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 16
Harvard and Yale University football fans drink champagne outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard and Yale University football fans drink champagne outside the stadium before their football game againmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Harvard and Yale University football fans drink champagne outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 16
Harvard University football fans visit a tailgate party, complete with a candelabra, before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football fans visit a tailgate party, complete with a candelabra, before their football gammore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Harvard University football fans visit a tailgate party, complete with a candelabra, before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 16
Harvard University football fans arrive for a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football fans arrive for a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their fmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Harvard University football fans arrive for a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 16
The Harvard University football team kicks off during their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Harvard University football team kicks off during their football game against Yale University at Harvard, more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
The Harvard University football team kicks off during their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 16
A spectator dressed as Santa waits for the start of the football game between Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A spectator dressed as Santa waits for the start of the football game between Harvard and Yale universities atmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A spectator dressed as Santa waits for the start of the football game between Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 16
Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 16
Harvard University football fans spray champagne during a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football fans spray champagne during a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium bemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Harvard University football fans spray champagne during a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 16
Harvard University football fans take part in a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football fans take part in a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before theirmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Harvard University football fans take part in a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 16
Fans watch the football game between the Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fans watch the football game between the Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Fans watch the football game between the Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 16
A fan wearing an animal print coat throws a football outside the stadium before the football game between Harvard and Yale Universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A fan wearing an animal print coat throws a football outside the stadium before the football game between Harvmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A fan wearing an animal print coat throws a football outside the stadium before the football game between Harvard and Yale Universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 16
The stadium is reflected in a Yale University band tuba during the football game between Harvard and Yale Universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The stadium is reflected in a Yale University band tuba during the football game between Harvard and Yale Univmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
The stadium is reflected in a Yale University band tuba during the football game between Harvard and Yale Universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 16
A Harvard University football fan holds a ticket from the 1915 game before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Harvard University football fan holds a ticket from the 1915 game before their football game against Yale Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A Harvard University football fan holds a ticket from the 1915 game before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Young Olympians

Young Olympians

下一个

Young Olympians

Young Olympians

Teenaged athletes compete in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in China.

2014年 8月 21日
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Cyclists chase the yellow jersey in the race across France.

2014年 7月 26日
Ten World Cup moments

Ten World Cup moments

From swashbuckling goals to inglorious exits. The World Cup in Brazil has been one of the most remarkable of recent times.

2014年 7月 15日
On the sidelines

On the sidelines

Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.

2014年 7月 8日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐