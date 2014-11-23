Harvard vs. Yale
Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game against Yale Universimore
Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. more
A Yale University football fan walks into the stadium during the football game against Harvard University at Hmore
A Yale University fan holds up a sign at the start of the football game against Harvard University at Harvard,more
Harvard and Yale University football fans drink champagne outside the stadium before their football game againmore
Harvard University football fans visit a tailgate party, complete with a candelabra, before their football gammore
Harvard University football fans arrive for a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their fmore
The Harvard University football team kicks off during their football game against Yale University at Harvard, more
A spectator dressed as Santa waits for the start of the football game between Harvard and Yale universities atmore
Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. more
Harvard University football fans spray champagne during a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium bemore
Harvard University football fans take part in a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before theirmore
Fans watch the football game between the Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERSmore
A fan wearing an animal print coat throws a football outside the stadium before the football game between Harvmore
The stadium is reflected in a Yale University band tuba during the football game between Harvard and Yale Univmore
A Harvard University football fan holds a ticket from the 1915 game before their football game against Yale Unmore
下一个
Young Olympians
Teenaged athletes compete in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in China.
Best of Tour de France
Cyclists chase the yellow jersey in the race across France.
Ten World Cup moments
From swashbuckling goals to inglorious exits. The World Cup in Brazil has been one of the most remarkable of recent times.
On the sidelines
Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.