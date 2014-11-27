Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The Paddington Bear float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade imore
People react as they watch the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New Ymore
The Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Thomas the Tank Engine balloon floats by people on balconies during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Damore
A clown blows a kiss during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A Santa Claus character reacts as he makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Nmore
The Snoopy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Gene Simmons of KISS greets spectators during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A participant makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in more
A marching band takes part in a practice session as the sun rises before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inmore
Performers prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Nmore
A clown captain gives last minute instructions to his fellow clowns as they prepare to participate in the Macymore
A clown sits on a park bench at sunrise before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Papa Smurf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New Yormore
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade inmore
The Sea World float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in more
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New Yorkmore
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Balloons float down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Thomas The Tank Engine float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New Ymore
People watch out their hotel room windows as floats make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgivingmore
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats by New York Police Officers during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgivinmore
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New Yorkmore
下一个
Streets of Ferguson
The scene in Ferguson following the grand jury announcement.
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision
A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.
Mission to Tabit
A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.
Ferguson awaits grand jury decision
The town waits while a grand jury decides whether to indict a white police officer for shooting Michael Brown.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.