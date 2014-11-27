版本:
中国
2014年 11月 28日

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

The Paddington Bear float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
People react as they watch the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
The Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
The Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
The Thomas the Tank Engine balloon floats by people on balconies during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A clown blows a kiss during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A Santa Claus character reacts as he makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
The Snoopy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Gene Simmons of KISS greets spectators during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A participant makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
A marching band takes part in a practice session as the sun rises before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
Performers prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A clown captain gives last minute instructions to his fellow clowns as they prepare to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
A clown sits on a park bench at sunrise before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
The Papa Smurf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
The Sea World float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Balloons float down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
The Thomas The Tank Engine float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 27日 星期四
People watch out their hotel room windows as floats make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats by New York Police Officers during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
