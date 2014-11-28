版本:
图片 | 2014年 11月 28日 星期五 21:25 BJT

Black Friday frenzy

Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Shoppers wait to enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Thanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
People carry shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
People line up outside before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Women try on shoes in Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Shoppers compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A girl poses with an Olaf plush toy from Disney's Frozen toy line at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Protesters hold signs aloft outside Macy's before the kick off of Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A shopper buys a TV inside Best Buy as the store opens in Newport, New Jersey November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A girl chooses an item from Disney's Princess toy line up to purchase at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Shoppers line up outside Best Buy before the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A sales assistant carries boxes of shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
People shop for Skylander toys at Toys R Us in Times Square in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
People look in the window before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A shopper pushes a cart loaded with a TV outside a Target store in Newport, New Jersey.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Thanksgiving Day shoppers carry televisions at a Target store in Chicago.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
