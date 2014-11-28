版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 29日 星期六 02:01 BJT

Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal

A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffaloes inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur November 28, 2014. Sword-wielding Hindu devotees in Nepal began slaughtering thousands of animals and birds in a ritual sacrifice, ignoring calls by animal rights activists to halt what they described as the world's largest such exercise.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffaloes inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur November 28, 2014. Sword-wielding Hindu devotees in Nepal began slaughtering thousands of animals and birds in a ritual sacrifice, ignoring calls by animal rights activists to halt what they described as the world's largest such exercise.
A buffalo about to be sacrificed sits inside an enclosed compound November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A butcher holds his blade high as he looks for a buffalo to be sacrificed November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A butcher prepares to slaughter a buffalo November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A butcher holding his blade walks inside an enclosed compound November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A sick buffalo calf lies in an enclosure on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A butcher swings his blade November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Sacrificed buffaloes lie on the ground of an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Sacrificial blades are displayed for sale on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A man and his daughter sleep on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Family and friends sit in a vehicle trailer, where they will spend the night, on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A sacrificial goat is tied to a vehicle trailer on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
Stuntmen perform on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A butcher holding his blade takes part in the rituals before the sacrificial ceremony November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A security personnel stands on the wall of an enclosed compound where buffaloes are kept November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A herder sits inside an enclosure for buffaloes awaiting sacrifice November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
A man leads a buffalo inside an enclosure on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
People climb on the walls of the enclosure for buffaloes November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
People gather near the enclosure for buffaloes awaiting sacrifice November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
People walk along a field on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 28日 星期五
