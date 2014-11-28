Relics of Yugoslavia
A monument to the Revolution built 1967, in Podgaric, Croatia. Across the former Yugoslavia stand giant monumemore
The monument to memory of soldiers who liberated the city of Knin, in Knin, Croatia.
The memorial monument "Mound of the Unbeaten" in Prilep, Macedonia.
A monument to National Liberation Fight in Maribor, Slovenia.
The memorial monument "Mrakovica" in Kozarac, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The memorial "Monument to Hanged Patriots" in Vranjske Njiver, Montenegro.
The memorial monument "Makedonka" in Kumanovo, Macedonia.
The National Liberation War Monument in Pristina, Kosovo.
The memorial monument "Stevan Filipovic" in Valjevo, Serbia.
The memorial monument "Battle of Sutjeska" in Tjentiste, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
A monument to affected detainees of Jasenovac camp in Jasenovac, Croatia.
A monument to the Revolution in Makarska, Croatia.
The memorial monument "Bubanj" in Nis, Serbia.
The memorial monument "Skopje's Liberators" in Skopje, Macedonia.
The Miners Monument in northern Mitrovica, Kosovo.
The memorial "Monument to the Revolution" in Virpazar, Montenegro.
The memorial monument "For Bombers" in Ljig, Serbia.
The memorial monument to the "People's Revolution" in Kumanovo, Macedonia.
The memorial "Monument to the Partisan Soldier" in Gorica, Montenegro.
A monument in memory of a battle between Slovenian partisans and the German army during World War Two in Drazgmore
下一个
Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal
Sword-wielding devotees slaughter thousands of animals for a Hindu ritual.
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
Black Friday frenzy
Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday deals.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.