版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 2日 星期二 04:53 BJT

Surreal art

A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennamore

Reuters / 2009年 6月 4日 星期四
A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
1 / 30
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
2 / 30
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, southern Spain, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre omore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 10日 星期三
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, southern Spain, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
3 / 30
A work by Spanish artist Pamen Pereira is displayed during an exhibition in Burgos, Spain, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

A work by Spanish artist Pamen Pereira is displayed during an exhibition in Burgos, Spain, May 29, 2009. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 29日 星期五
A work by Spanish artist Pamen Pereira is displayed during an exhibition in Burgos, Spain, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Close
4 / 30
'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16more

Reuters / 2011年 12月 15日 星期四
'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 30
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess

A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tammore

Reuters / 2006年 4月 1日 星期六
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess
Close
6 / 30
Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair imore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 16日 星期三
Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
7 / 30
A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012more

Reuters / 2012年 9月 3日 星期一
A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 30
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir

A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mmore

Reuters / 2006年 7月 31日 星期一
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir
Close
9 / 30
An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewing of artist David Shrigley's exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in London, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewinmore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 31日 星期二
An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewing of artist David Shrigley's exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in London, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
10 / 30
Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born and Hong Kong-based Simon Birch's solo art exhibition "Hope & Glory" in Hong Kong, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born more

Reuters / 2010年 5月 3日 星期一
Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born and Hong Kong-based Simon Birch's solo art exhibition "Hope & Glory" in Hong Kong, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 30
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Welleslmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 6日 星期四
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
12 / 30
A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawammore

Reuters / 2012年 11月 7日 星期三
A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
Close
13 / 30
A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, during a more

Reuters / 2014年 1月 15日 星期三
A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 30
A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and a hind by Austrian artist Deborah Sengl during an exhibition at the art gallery Deschler in Berlin, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and amore

Reuters / 2008年 4月 15日 星期二
A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and a hind by Austrian artist Deborah Sengl during an exhibition at the art gallery Deschler in Berlin, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 30
Plastic statuettes of 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther, which are part of the art installation 'Martin Luther - I'm standing here' by German artist Ottmar Hoerl, are pictured in the main square in Wittenberg, Germany, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Plastic statuettes of 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther, which are part of the art installation 'more

Reuters / 2010年 8月 11日 星期三
Plastic statuettes of 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther, which are part of the art installation 'Martin Luther - I'm standing here' by German artist Ottmar Hoerl, are pictured in the main square in Wittenberg, Germany, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 30
A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008.more

Reuters / 2008年 12月 5日 星期五
A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 30
A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes in Kingston, south of London, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes inmore

Reuters / 2008年 7月 15日 星期二
A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes in Kingston, south of London, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
18 / 30
An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheiros river, one of the two waterways that flow through the middle of Sao Paulo, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheirosmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 19日 星期五
An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheiros river, one of the two waterways that flow through the middle of Sao Paulo, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
19 / 30
A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, Augmore

Reuters / 2010年 8月 4日 星期三
A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Close
20 / 30
Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass penguins and a stuffed toy polar bear, hangs below the Millennium Bridge in London, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass pmore

Reuters / 2010年 2月 14日 星期日
Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass penguins and a stuffed toy polar bear, hangs below the Millennium Bridge in London, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
21 / 30
Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small town ouside of Utrecht, Netherlands, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small tomore

Reuters / 2010年 5月 6日 星期四
Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small town ouside of Utrecht, Netherlands, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
22 / 30
Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during an exhibition in Havana, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during amore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 28日 星期六
Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during an exhibition in Havana, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Close
23 / 30
A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by artist Evan Penny during Art Basel Miami Beach, December 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by artist Evan Penny during Art Bamore

Reuters / 2007年 12月 8日 星期六
A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by artist Evan Penny during Art Basel Miami Beach, December 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Close
24 / 30
Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, August 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene bmore

Reuters / 2006年 8月 3日 星期四
Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, August 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
25 / 30
A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTmore

Reuters / 2008年 6月 3日 星期二
A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
26 / 30
A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Bernier, at the Botanique exhibition hall in Brussels, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Berniermore

Reuters / 2012年 9月 26日 星期三
A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Bernier, at the Botanique exhibition hall in Brussels, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
27 / 30
A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by British artist Antony Gormley called "Asian Field" in Shanghai, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by Britmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by British artist Antony Gormley called "Asian Field" in Shanghai, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Close
28 / 30
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Nationamore

Reuters / 2010年 2月 10日 星期三
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Close
29 / 30
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centmore

Reuters / 2012年 4月 23日 星期一
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Relics of Yugoslavia

Relics of Yugoslavia

下一个

Relics of Yugoslavia

Relics of Yugoslavia

Giant monuments pay tribute to a country that no longer exists.

2014年 11月 29日
Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal

Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal

Sword-wielding devotees slaughter thousands of animals for a Hindu ritual.

2014年 11月 29日
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

2014年 11月 29日
Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday deals.

2014年 11月 28日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐