Surreal art
A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennamore
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bmore
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre omore
A work by Spanish artist Pamen Pereira is displayed during an exhibition in Burgos, Spain, May 29, 2009. REUTEmore
'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16more
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tammore
Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair imore
A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012more
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mmore
An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewinmore
Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born more
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Welleslmore
A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawammore
A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, during a more
A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and amore
Plastic statuettes of 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther, which are part of the art installation 'more
A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008.more
A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes inmore
An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheirosmore
A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, Augmore
Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass pmore
Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small tomore
Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during amore
A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by artist Evan Penny during Art Bamore
Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene bmore
A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTmore
A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Berniermore
A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by Britmore
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Nationamore
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centmore
