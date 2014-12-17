Notable deaths of 2014
Robin Williams, who was one of the world's most famous stand-up comedians and Oscar winner for his role in themore
Comedian Joan Rivers, the sassy, sharp-tongued comedy legend for whom no topic or person was off-limits, died more
Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta, who dressed New York socialites, Hollywood stars and American first ladiesmore
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who won an Academy Award for his role in "Capote" and accolades for his versatilmore
American author and poet Maya Angelou, whose groundbreaking memoir "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" earned hemore
Actress Lauren Bacall, a husky voiced stage and screen actress whose marriage to actor Humphrey Bogart was onemore
Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a Nobel laureate who told stories of miraculous and supernatural evenmore
Peaches Geldof, daughter of musician Bob Geldof and a media and fashion personality in her own right, died in more
Actor Mickey Rooney, whose Hollywood career began in childhood and spanned 80 years, died on April 6 at age 93more
Actress Shirley Temple Black, a child actress and later U.S. ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia as well asmore
Former Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon, the trailblazing warrior-statesman who stunned Arab foes with his more
Baseball player Tony Gwynn, whose 20-season career with the San Diego Padres earned him a spot in the Hall of more
Ben Bradlee, the well-dressed, hard-driving editor who reigned over the Washington Post as the newspaper helpemore
Folk musician Pete Seeger, a leading voice for social justice who helped create the modern American folk musicmore
Marion Barry, known as Washington's "mayor for life" after serving four terms in office between 1979 and 1999 more
Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, a celebrated stylist and designer known for her sleek, sexy creations worn by smore
James Brady, a former U.S. presidential press secretary who became a leading gun control crusader after he wasmore
Director Mike Nichols, a nine-time Tony Award winner on Broadway and the Oscar-winning director of films such more
Actor and director Sir Richard Attenborough, known for directing "Gandhi" and acting in "Jurassic Park" and "Mmore
Comedy actor and director Harold Ramis, best known for films such as "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day" and "Caddmore
Casey Kasem, the American radio personality who counted down pop music hits on his popular weekly radio show amore
Actor James Garner, best known for his prime-time television roles as the wisecracking frontier gambler on "Mamore
South African Nobel Prize-winning author Nadine Gordimer, an unwavering moralist who became one of the most pomore
British actor Bob Hoskins, whose roles ranged from London gangsters to FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover and who starrmore
Actor Eli Wallach, an early practitioner of "method acting" who made a lasting impression as the scuzzy banditmore
Legendary stage and screen actress Ruby Dee, who won acclaim in theater, film and television and became a notamore
Former U.S. Representative James Traficant of Ohio, a brash, eccentric former sheriff known for his bombastic more
下一个
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Images from above in 2014.
Holy grail of huge waves
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the "Holy Grail of huge waves".
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2014.
The Venice of Egypt
El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.