Space odyssey
The tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula, located 7,500 light-years away from Earth in the soumore
An aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebumore
A view of gas pillars in the M16 Eagle Nebula. REUTERS/NASA
A section of the Tarantula Nebula, located within the Large Magellanic Cloud. The LMC is a small nearby galaxymore
A spiral galaxy known as NGC 1433, about 32 million light-years from Earth. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble/NASA
The glowing remains of a dying, sun-like star - of the so-called 'ant nebula' - Menzel 3, or Mz3. REUTERS/Nmore
Star cluster NGC 2060, a loose collection of stars in 30 Doradus, located in the heart of the Tarantula Nebulamore
A view of the Whirlpool Galaxy's curving arms where newborn stars reside and its yellowish central core that smore
Star V838 Monocerotis's - V838 Mon - light echo, which is about six light years in diameter. REUTERS/ NASA,more
One of the largest mosaics ever assembled from Hubble photos shows several million young stars vying for attenmore
An image of a small region within a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, locamore
U Camelopardalis, or U Cam for short, a star nearing the end of its life located in the constellation of Camelmore
A panchromatic vision, stretching from ultraviolet through near-infrared wavelengths, revealing the vibrant glmore
An image of the Eagle Nebula reveals a tall, dense tower of gas being sculpted by ultraviolet light from a gromore
A pair of gravitationally interacting galaxies called Arp 147. The left-most galaxy is relatively undisturbed more
An image of the Antennae galaxies, as the two galaxies smash together, during which time billions of stars aremore
An image of the Pencil Nebula shows remnants from a star that exploded thousands of years ago. REUTERS/NASA
Supernova remnant 0509-67.5, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy about 170,000 light-years fmore
An image of the Bug Nebula shows impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling more
The 'Black Eye' galaxy, so named because an ancient cosmic smashup produced a dark ring and a roiling, conflicmore
An image of a nebula about 170,000 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
An image shows a giant star-forming nebula with massive young stellar clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and themore
A pair of interacting galaxies consisting of NGC 5754, the large spiral on the right, and NGC 5752, the smallemore
An image of the Orion nebula shows four monstrously massive stars at the center of the cloud. REUTERS/ NASmore
A massive star known as Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova more
An image of Jupiter shows the planet's trademark belts and zones of high- and low-pressure regions in crisp demore
The staggering aftermath of an encounter between two galaxies, resulting in a ring-shaped galaxy and a long-tamore
A view of AM 1316-241, made up of two interacting galaxies - a spiral galaxy in front of an elliptical galaxy.more
A view of Mars made from a series of exposures taken over a fify-two minute period. REUTERS/J. Bell/Cornelmore
An image of a type 2 Seyfert galaxy that lies 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinmore
An image of galaxy NGC 1512 showing a monster area - 2,400 light-years across - filled with clusters of infanmore
The Hubble telescope took a close-up look at this heavenly icon, revealing the cloud's intricate structure. Thmore
A new view of the Eagle Nebula, one of the two largest and sharpest images Hubble Space Telescope has ever takmore
The Bug Nebula showing impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. more
Image taken from Hubble space telescope shows a crater on an object called 8405 Asbolus, a 48 mile-wide chuck more
Resembling a swirling witch's cauldron of glowing vapors, the black hole-powered core of a nearby active galaxmore
A bizarre comet-like X-pattern of filamentary structures circling about 90 million miles from Earth. It is belmore
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jmore
A large rare population of hot, bright stars inside the hub of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. REUTERS/NASmore
An image of a ghostly ring of dark matter in a galaxy cluster designated Cl 0024 17. Astronomers call the ringmore
A coil-shaped Helix Nebula showing a fine web of filamentary 'bicycle-spoke' features embedded in the colorfulmore
A small region within M17, a hotbed of star formation also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,more
