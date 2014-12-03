The one and only Kim Jong Un
North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's smore
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former more
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band more
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding ofmore
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodmore
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalionmore
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean Peomore
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyamore
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Dmore
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Antmore
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-19more
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remore
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
下一个
Space odyssey
Striking images from deep space.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
Relics of Yugoslavia
Giant monuments pay tribute to a country that no longer exists.
Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal
Sword-wielding devotees slaughter thousands of animals for a Hindu ritual.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.