2014年 12月 4日

The one and only Kim Jong Un

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 16日
North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names, South Korea's state-run KBS television reports. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日
Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 7月 27日
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 4月 24日
Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 5月 20日
Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 8月 6日
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 6月 7日
Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 1月 9日
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2013年 4月 6日
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2013年 7月 25日
Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 3日
Kim Jong-un meets with the 507th unit of the Korean People's Army and sentry guards at Mount O-sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 12月 31日
Kim Jong Un visits the newly built ski resort in the Masik Pass region. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Dmore

Reuters / 2013年 3月 8日
Kim Jong-Un uses a pair of binoculars to look toward the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment southwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 21日
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 7月 16日
Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 5月 14日
Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 447. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2013年 7月 27日
Kim Jong-un waves during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 8月 24日
Kim Jong Un smiles as he gives field guidance during a visit to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 3日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends sports and cultural events being held to mark the completion of the remodelling of Songdowon International Children's camp. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 5月 19日
Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 5月 29日
Kim Jong Un visits a construction site of a resort for scientists. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 8月 31日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
