图片 | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 01:54 BJT

Christian slums of Islamabad

A man plays with his son as he sits at his one-room shack at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

A man plays with his son as he sits at his one-room shack at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
A man plays with his son as he sits at his one-room shack at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
A woman crosses an open sewer as she makes her way to her house in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

A woman crosses an open sewer as she makes her way to her house in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
A women cooks, as her family members sit beside her, in their house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

A women cooks, as her family members sit beside her, in their house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
A girl looks over at her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

A girl looks over at her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
A girl looks back as she stands above an open sewer outside her house at a slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

A girl looks back as she stands above an open sewer outside her house at a slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
A woman cooks during a power shortage at her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

A woman cooks during a power shortage at her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
A woman carries her baby as she stands at the doorstep of her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

A woman carries her baby as she stands at the doorstep of her house at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
A woman stands at her house's doorstep at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.

A woman stands at her house's doorstep at a Christian slum in Islamabad December 4, 2014.
