2014年 12月 6日 星期六

Lighting up Lyon

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.

The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.

"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 6日 星期六
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.

A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 6日 星期六
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 6日 星期六
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.

"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.

"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.

"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 6日 星期六
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.

"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.
