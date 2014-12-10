版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 10日 星期三 12:35 BJT

Will and Kate do America

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a tour of the lobby of One World Trade Center after a visit to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to attend the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason DeCrow/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (C ) in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves to onlookers as she walks with her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge near the South pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York, December 9, 2014. At right is National September 11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Joseph Daniels who was touring the site with the royal couple. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles while she listens to her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he talks to guests during a reception co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation at British Consul General's Residence in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage as they attend the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shake hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as Chelsea Clinton's husband husband Marc Mezvinsky looks on while attending a reception co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation at British Consul General's Residence in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with volunteer Mary Dawkins at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps wraps presents for children at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
President Barack Obama meets Prince William in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray are greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim greets Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he arrives to participate in the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to April, 4, (L), and Sammy, 4, in a pre-school class at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats with members of the British community from culture, arts, hospitality, and business before a luncheon at the residence of the British Consul General Danny Lopez (R) in New York, December 8, 2014. At left is Ambarish Mitra, CEO of Blipper. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
People watch as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, departs after participating in the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, delivers remarks to the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conference at World Bank headquarters in Washington December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with Chirlane McCray, the wife of the mayor of New York City, at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, arrive at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a classroom at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in New York, December 8, 2014. REUTER/Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A local resident holds a cut-out of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
New York resident Pearl Parnes (C) awaits the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell at the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in honour of the Duke and Duchess at NeueHouse in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Mazur/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in honour of the Duke and Duchess at NeueHouse in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Wahl/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a song and dance performance during a visit to The Door, a service provider to disadvantaged young people in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kena Betancur/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge virtually sign the South Tower Column, during their visit of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are escorted by Joe Daniels (L), President & CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in the Hall of Faces, during their visit of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, in New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
