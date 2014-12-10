Will and Kate do America
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a tour of the lobby of One World Tmore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Metropolitan Mumore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the St. Andrews 600more
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthony Malkinmore
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, tours the observation deck of the Empire State Building with Anthmore
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Newmore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves to onlookers as she walks with her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambrmore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles while she listens to her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as hmore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstamore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shake hands with former U.S. Smore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the game betwmore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game bmore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with volunteer Mary Dawkins at the Northside Cmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by children after an event at the Northside Center for Chmore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps wraps presents for children at the Northside Center for Childhood Develomore
President Barack Obama meets Prince William in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington December 8, 2more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray are greeted by children after amore
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim greets Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he arrives to participate more
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to April, 4, (L), and Sammy, 4, in a pre-school class at the Nomore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlyle hotel imore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats with members of the British community from culture, arts, hospitality, amore
People watch as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, departs after participating in the International Corruptionmore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, delivers remarks to the International Corruption Hunters Alliance conferencmore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wraps presents for children with Chirlane McCray, the wife of the mayor of Newmore
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, arrive at the Carlyle Hotel in New Ymore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray at the Northside Cenmore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a classroom at the Northside Center for Childhood Development in Nmore
A local resident holds a cut-out of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Catherine,more
New York resident Pearl Parnes (C) awaits the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William andmore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell at the Creativity is GREAT Britain'smore
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Creatmore
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a song and damore
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge virtually sign the more
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are escorted by Joemore
