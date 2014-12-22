Here comes Santa Claus
Vitor Martins poses as he puts on his Santa outfit inside his house, before a performance with children in Saomore
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume feeds fish at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo December 9, 2014.
A giant Santa Claus, created and worn by local artist Ed Terrell, 66, walks home with his son and assistant, Rmore
Thousands of runners in Father Christmas suits pose for a group photo after completing an annual Santa fun runmore
Skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus are reflected in a skier's goggles before participating in a chmore
An employee of Shiniuzhai Scenic Resort dressed as Santa Claus hangs beside a cable car as he presents gifts tmore
Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, waves to people at the Maresias beach, in the state of Sao Paulo Decembemore
A drunken reveler jumps on a taxi with his pants down as he takes part in SantaCon, a massive pub crawl, throumore
A Zombie Santa is pictured at Death Yard Haunted Attraction, a zombie Santa-themed haunted house in Hendersonvmore
A member of the Amigos do Papai Noel (Friends of Santa Claus group), dressed as Santa Claus, walks with childrmore
A man dressed as Santa Claus joins protesters in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New Yomore
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses during a base flying event in downtown Berlin December 6, 2014.
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, greet the more
A runner takes part in the 15th annual Santa Speedo Run, a charity run through the streets of the Back Bay, inmore
A man, dressed as Santa Claus, takes a selfie with a woman inside a train while riding the subway as part of amore
A man dresses as Santa Claus moves a goal post during half time of Swansea City's and Tottenham Hotspur's Englmore
People dressed as Santa Claus ride their gondolas past the Rialto bridge in Venice December 21, 2014.
A man dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, walks with Knopka, a Cameroon dwarf goatmore
A man dressed as Santa Claus dances while listening to music on headphones borrowed from a cancer patient (L) more
A Palestinian protester dressed as Santa Claus argues with an Israeli soldier during a demonstration against Imore
A king penguin looks over at a man dressed as Santa Claus who wears a scuba mask as he poses in their tank at more
Staff members dressed as Santa Claus try to squeeze into a car at a theme park in Changsha, December 18, 2014.more
Donald Boyce, dressed up like Santa Claus, waves to surfers as he goes outrigger canoe surfing off Waikiki beamore
Thousands of runners dressed in Santa outfits compete in the annual Carrera de Papa Noel (Santa Claus Run), inmore
Michael Grant, 28, "Philly Jesus," greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvaniamore
Visitors wave to a woman dressed as a mermaid wearing a Santa Claus cap as she performs from inside a tank at more
Issa Kassissieh, an Israeli-Arab Christian, wears a Santa Claus costume as he poses for the media in Jerusalemmore
Bolivian congressman David Cortez, dressed as Santa Claus, hugs a colleague during a session at the national cmore
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides his Segway as he delivers gifts at the Christmas market in Hamburg, Decembemore
A woman shivers in near-freezing temperatures during an after-party for the "Running of the Santas" at the Elemore
精选图集
