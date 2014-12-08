版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 07:55 BJT

IKEA cinema makeover

Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. IKEA converted one of the cinema halls, completely replacing standard seats with their furniture. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
An employee changes bedsheets before the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

