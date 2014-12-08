IKEA cinema makeover
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimkimore
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimkimore
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimkimore
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimkimore
An employee changes bedsheets before the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Mosmore
A man takes a picture of a woman as they await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex more
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimkimore
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimkimore
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimkimore
下一个
Typhoon slams Philippines
The Philippines evacuates more than a million residents in the path of Typhoon Hagupit.
Lighting up Lyon
The Festival of Lights in Lyon, France.
The one and only Kim Jong Un
North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names.
Space odyssey
Striking images from deep space.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.