Will and Kate in Brooklyn
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look on as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James plays amore
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Clevemore
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bamore
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers play atmore
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland more
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland more
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Rmore
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay Z during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclaymore
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Clevelandmore
Prince William watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutmore
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barmore
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklynmore
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Global Ambmore
Protesters stage a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters take part in a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police gather outside the Barclays Center to face protesters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man is detained during protests outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an I Can't Breathe t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game agmore
Protesters gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters face off with members of the police force at the entrance to the Target store in the Atlantic Termimore
下一个
IKEA cinema makeover
IKEA completely converts a cinema by replacing standard seats with beds.
Typhoon slams Philippines
The Philippines evacuates more than a million residents in the path of Typhoon Hagupit.
Lighting up Lyon
The Festival of Lights in Lyon, France.
The one and only Kim Jong Un
North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.