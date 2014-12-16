版本:
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 22日 星期六
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district, Caracas April 1, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 2日 星期三
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 29日 星期二
The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 22日 星期三
The Israeli air force museum in Beersheba is seen from an Israeli Air Force plane May 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 6日 星期二
Castellers Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city October 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 5日 星期日
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia February 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 9日 星期日
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 9日 星期三
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey November 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Construction crews try to divert a slow-moving river of lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near Berlin July 20, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 20日 星期日
An aerial view shows destroyed homes due to sectarian violence north of Bangui February 2, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 3日 星期一
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 23日 星期四
A house is seen in its compound in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 16日 星期三
A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco December 3, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
The Iguazu Falls is seen in the northwest province of Misiones, Argentina June 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 11日 星期三
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 21日 星期一
Mining trucks travel along roads at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 23日 星期三
An aerial view of a river system in Australia's Northern Territory November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 6日 星期一
An aerial view of a flooded orchard near city of Brcko, May 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 18日 星期日
Magma is seen along a one-kilometer-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of the Bardarbunga volcano system in Iceland, August 29, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 29日 星期五
A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 24日 星期一
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 29日 星期六
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
Decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles are seen in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, May 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 26日 星期一
The path of a tornado is seen near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 29日 星期二
