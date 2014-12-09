版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 10日 星期三 06:05 BJT

Pictures of the year: Space

The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terry Virts of the U.S. and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terrmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terry Virts of the U.S. and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 30
An image captured from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, in an image taken from a probe launched from the spaceship Rosetta, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta

An image captured from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Geramore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 星期三
An image captured from a distance of about 7.8 km (4.8 miles) from the surface of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, in an image taken from a probe launched from the spaceship Rosetta, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/ESA/Rosetta
Close
2 / 30
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from video shot by Matthew Travis of Zero-G News from the press area at Wallops Island, Virginia, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Matthew Travis/Zero-G News

An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this stillmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 4日 星期二
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from video shot by Matthew Travis of Zero-G News from the press area at Wallops Island, Virginia, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Matthew Travis/Zero-G News
Close
3 / 30
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image taken July 3, 2014. The image is from the book Sanctuary: Exploring the World's Protected Areas from Space, published by the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies with support from NASA. REUTERS/NASA/USGS

Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image takmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image taken July 3, 2014. The image is from the book Sanctuary: Exploring the World's Protected Areas from Space, published by the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies with support from NASA. REUTERS/NASA/USGS
Close
4 / 30
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev looks out of the Russian Soyuz TMA-12M space capsule shortly after landing southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev looks out of the Russian Soyuz TMA-12M space capsule shortly after landing soumore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev looks out of the Russian Soyuz TMA-12M space capsule shortly after landing southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Close
5 / 30
The 10-m (32.8 ft) South Pole Telescope and the Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in a picture released March 17, 2014. Researchers announced that they had discovered what many consider the holy grail of their field: ripples in the fabric of space-time that are echoes of the massive expansion of the universe that took place just after the Big Bang. The gravitational waves were detected by the BICEP telescope. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation

The 10-m (32.8 ft) South Pole Telescope and the Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization Telescmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 18日 星期二
The 10-m (32.8 ft) South Pole Telescope and the Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in a picture released March 17, 2014. Researchers announced that they had discovered what many consider the holy grail of their field: ripples in the fabric of space-time that are echoes of the massive expansion of the universe that took place just after the Big Bang. The gravitational waves were detected by the BICEP telescope. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation
Close
6 / 30
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars in a photo taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars in a photo taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissamore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 3日 星期六
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars in a photo taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
7 / 30
An impact crater on Mars in an image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter released February 5, 2014. The crater spans approximately 100 feet in diameter and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone. Because the terrain where the crater formed is dusty, the fresh crater appears blue in the enhanced color of the image, due to removal of the reddish dust in that area. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

An impact crater on Mars in an image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 6日 星期四
An impact crater on Mars in an image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter released February 5, 2014. The crater spans approximately 100 feet in diameter and is surrounded by a large, rayed blast zone. Because the terrain where the crater formed is dusty, the fresh crater appears blue in the enhanced color of the image, due to removal of the reddish dust in that area. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
8 / 30
A NASA image shows a photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station, of the night view of the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea in the middle almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea (bottom right) and China (top left). The photograph was cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed at source. REUTERS/NASA-JSC

A NASA image shows a photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station, of the nighmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 25日 星期二
A NASA image shows a photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station, of the night view of the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea in the middle almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea (bottom right) and China (top left). The photograph was cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed at source. REUTERS/NASA-JSC
Close
9 / 30
The spiral galaxy NGC 4258, also known as M106, with two extra spiral arms as seen in this composite image from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. The image was published in the June 20, 2014 issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letter. REUTERS/NASA

The spiral galaxy NGC 4258, also known as M106, with two extra spiral arms as seen in this composite image fromore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 3日 星期四
The spiral galaxy NGC 4258, also known as M106, with two extra spiral arms as seen in this composite image from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. The image was published in the June 20, 2014 issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letter. REUTERS/NASA
Close
10 / 30
A new mosaic made from images taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990's is shown of the surface of Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, as it looms large in this newly-reprocessed, higher resolution color view released November 24, 2014. This newer version was created from images assembled into a realistic color view of the surface that approximates how Europa would appear to the human eye. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institue

A new mosaic made from images taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990's is shown of the surface ofmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A new mosaic made from images taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990's is shown of the surface of Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, as it looms large in this newly-reprocessed, higher resolution color view released November 24, 2014. This newer version was created from images assembled into a realistic color view of the surface that approximates how Europa would appear to the human eye. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institue
Close
11 / 30
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Capmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
12 / 30
The Milky Way seen from the International Space Station in a photo taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman on September 28, 2014 REUTERS/NASA

The Milky Way seen from the International Space Station in a photo taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman on Sepmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 2日 星期四
The Milky Way seen from the International Space Station in a photo taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman on September 28, 2014 REUTERS/NASA
Close
13 / 30
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory image in extreme ultraviolet light shows an active region of the sun's coronal loops taken over about a two-day period, from February 8 - 10, 2014. Coronal loops are found around sunspots and in active regions. These structures are associated with the closed magnetic field lines that connect magnetic regions on the solar surface. Many coronal loops last for days or weeks, but most change quite rapidly. REUTERS/Solar Dynamics Observatory

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory image in extreme ultraviolet light shows an active region of the sun's coronmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 19日 星期三
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory image in extreme ultraviolet light shows an active region of the sun's coronal loops taken over about a two-day period, from February 8 - 10, 2014. Coronal loops are found around sunspots and in active regions. These structures are associated with the closed magnetic field lines that connect magnetic regions on the solar surface. Many coronal loops last for days or weeks, but most change quite rapidly. REUTERS/Solar Dynamics Observatory
Close
14 / 30
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. Occurring when a full moon or new moon coincides with the closest approach the moon makes to the Earth, the Supermoon results in a larger-than-usual appearance of the lunar disk. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. Occurringmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 13日 星期日
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. Occurring when a full moon or new moon coincides with the closest approach the moon makes to the Earth, the Supermoon results in a larger-than-usual appearance of the lunar disk. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
15 / 30
The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station and sent on his Twitter feed July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the Internationamore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 17日 星期四
The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station and sent on his Twitter feed July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Close
16 / 30
The shadow of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity pictured in late-afternoon in an image taken by the rover's rear hazard avoidance camera, March 20, 2014. The rover's shadow falls across a slope called the McClure-Beverlin Escarpment on the western rim of Endeavour Crater, where Opportunity was investigating rock layers for evidence about ancient environments. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

The shadow of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity pictured in late-afternoon in an image taken by the romore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 29日 星期六
The shadow of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity pictured in late-afternoon in an image taken by the rover's rear hazard avoidance camera, March 20, 2014. The rover's shadow falls across a slope called the McClure-Beverlin Escarpment on the western rim of Endeavour Crater, where Opportunity was investigating rock layers for evidence about ancient environments. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech
Close
17 / 30
Radiation and winds from stars blow a cavity into the surrounding dust and gas, creating the Trifid nebula, as seen in infrared light by NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE. The Trifid nebula is located 5,400 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

Radiation and winds from stars blow a cavity into the surrounding dust and gas, creating the Trifid nebula, asmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 1日 星期六
Radiation and winds from stars blow a cavity into the surrounding dust and gas, creating the Trifid nebula, as seen in infrared light by NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE. The Trifid nebula is located 5,400 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA
Close
18 / 30
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in a photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst on July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in a photo from the International Space Station tweeted more

Reuters / 2014年 7月 4日 星期五
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in a photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst on July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Close
19 / 30
A globular star cluster called Messier 5 containing 100,000 stars or more and packed into a region around 165 light-years in diameter in an image taken by NASA's Hubble Space telescope and released April 25, 2014. Messier 5 lies some 25,000 light-years away and its stars are estimated to be nearly 13 billion years old, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Hubble Space Telescope

A globular star cluster called Messier 5 containing 100,000 stars or more and packed into a region around 165 more

Reuters / 2014年 4月 25日 星期五
A globular star cluster called Messier 5 containing 100,000 stars or more and packed into a region around 165 light-years in diameter in an image taken by NASA's Hubble Space telescope and released April 25, 2014. Messier 5 lies some 25,000 light-years away and its stars are estimated to be nearly 13 billion years old, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Hubble Space Telescope
Close
20 / 30
National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marseille, France, October 22, 2014. The underwater test session develops European expertise in spacewalk simulations under partial gravity for exploring the Moon, asteroids and Mars. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 24日 星期五
National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marseille, France, October 22, 2014. The underwater test session develops European expertise in spacewalk simulations under partial gravity for exploring the Moon, asteroids and Mars. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
21 / 30
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space, January 30, 2014. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times each year. This one lasted two and one half hours, which is the longest ever recorded. REUTERS/NASA/SDO

The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, and the sun, giving the observatory a view omore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 31日 星期五
The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space, January 30, 2014. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times each year. This one lasted two and one half hours, which is the longest ever recorded. REUTERS/NASA/SDO
Close
22 / 30
A view photographed by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman from the International Space Station showing part of the United States mainland from the state of Florida to Louisiana just before dawn, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reid Wiseman/NASA

A view photographed by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman from the International Space Station showing part of the Unmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A view photographed by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman from the International Space Station showing part of the United States mainland from the state of Florida to Louisiana just before dawn, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reid Wiseman/NASA
Close
23 / 30
The fifth brightest galaxy in the sky Centaurus A, an active galaxy about 12 million light years from Earth in an image taken May 1, 2014. The image is produced through a collaboration of professional and amateur astronomers that combines optical data from amateur telescopes with data from the archives of NASA missions. REUTERS/NASA

The fifth brightest galaxy in the sky Centaurus A, an active galaxy about 12 million light years from Earth inmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 2日 星期五
The fifth brightest galaxy in the sky Centaurus A, an active galaxy about 12 million light years from Earth in an image taken May 1, 2014. The image is produced through a collaboration of professional and amateur astronomers that combines optical data from amateur telescopes with data from the archives of NASA missions. REUTERS/NASA
Close
24 / 30
A churning region of star birth in NGC 2174, also known as the Monkey Head Nebula, about 6400 light-years away in the constellation of Orion in an infrared image mosaic from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope released March 17, 2014. REUTERS/NASA

A churning region of star birth in NGC 2174, also known as the Monkey Head Nebula, about 6400 light-years awaymore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 18日 星期二
A churning region of star birth in NGC 2174, also known as the Monkey Head Nebula, about 6400 light-years away in the constellation of Orion in an infrared image mosaic from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope released March 17, 2014. REUTERS/NASA
Close
25 / 30
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. A passenger spaceship being developed by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic company crashed during a test flight near the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, killing one pilot and seriously injuring the other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, Californimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 1日 星期六
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. A passenger spaceship being developed by Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic company crashed during a test flight near the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, killing one pilot and seriously injuring the other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 30
The Egyptian desert meets the Red Sea on a cloudless afternoon in a photo tweeted by first-time astronaut Reid Wiseman aboard the International Space Station on June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Reid Wiseman/NASA

The Egyptian desert meets the Red Sea on a cloudless afternoon in a photo tweeted by first-time astronaut Reidmore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 11日 星期三
The Egyptian desert meets the Red Sea on a cloudless afternoon in a photo tweeted by first-time astronaut Reid Wiseman aboard the International Space Station on June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Reid Wiseman/NASA
Close
27 / 30
International Space Station crew Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy attends a sending-off ceremony before the launch of the Soyuz TMA-15 M spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

International Space Station crew Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy attends a sending-off ceremony before the laumore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
International Space Station crew Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy attends a sending-off ceremony before the launch of the Soyuz TMA-15 M spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Close
28 / 30
The Delta IV rocket is seen streaking across the sky after being launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as pictured from Port Canaveral, Florida, February 20, 2014. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The Delta IV rocket is seen streaking across the sky after being launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Statiomore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 21日 星期五
The Delta IV rocket is seen streaking across the sky after being launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as pictured from Port Canaveral, Florida, February 20, 2014. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
29 / 30
The G292.0+1.8 supernova remnants in a newly processed commemorating the 15th anniversary of NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. REUTERS/NASA

The G292.0+1.8 supernova remnants in a newly processed commemorating the 15th anniversary of NASA's Chandra X-more

Reuters / 2014年 7月 23日 星期三
The G292.0+1.8 supernova remnants in a newly processed commemorating the 15th anniversary of NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. REUTERS/NASA
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
The longest war

The longest war

下一个

The longest war

The longest war

Scenes from 13 years of war in Afghanistan.

2014年 12月 10日
Typhoon slams Philippines

Typhoon slams Philippines

The Philippines evacuates more than a million residents in the path of Typhoon Hagupit.

2014年 12月 9日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 12月 6日
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.

2014年 12月 6日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐