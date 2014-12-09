Pictures of the year: Space

The 10-m (32.8 ft) South Pole Telescope and the Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in a picture released March 17, 2014. Researchers announced that they had discovered what many consider the holy grail of their field: ripples in the fabric of space-time that are echoes of the massive expansion of the universe that took place just after the Big Bang. The gravitational waves were detected by the BICEP telescope. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation

