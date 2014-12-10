版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 00:55 BJT

Rites of womanhood

A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya December 7, 2014. As Pokot tradition dictates, the future husband arrived to her family home with a group of men to collect the girl. The men arrived with the last settled dowry of livestock for the girl's family. In this case it was 20 goats, three camels and 10 cows, given during a period of several weeks. The remaining 10 cows were to be given the morning the girl was taken to her new home by her husband and the rest of the men. The girl was unaware of the marriage arrangements that her father had made. The family said that if they had told her in advance she might have run away from home.

A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, about 80 km (50 miles) frmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya December 7, 2014. As Pokot tradition dictates, the future husband arrived to her family home with a group of men to collect the girl. The men arrived with the last settled dowry of livestock for the girl's family. In this case it was 20 goats, three camels and 10 cows, given during a period of several weeks. The remaining 10 cows were to be given the morning the girl was taken to her new home by her husband and the rest of the men. The girl was unaware of the marriage arrangements that her father had made. The family said that if they had told her in advance she might have run away from home.
Close
1 / 18
A man holds onto a girl as he brings her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized she is to be married. In the Pokot tradition, parents give their daughters as wives usually at the beginning of their adolescence. The Pokots have developed social structure and practices that aim to optimize the chance of survival of each household in an often difficult and hostile environment. The girls are ready for marriage after an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood.

A man holds onto a girl as he brings her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized smore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A man holds onto a girl as he brings her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized she is to be married. In the Pokot tradition, parents give their daughters as wives usually at the beginning of their adolescence. The Pokots have developed social structure and practices that aim to optimize the chance of survival of each household in an often difficult and hostile environment. The girls are ready for marriage after an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood.
Close
2 / 18
Pokot men stand near the home of a girl to be taken as wife for a member of their group.

Pokot men stand near the home of a girl to be taken as wife for a member of their group.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot men stand near the home of a girl to be taken as wife for a member of their group.
Close
3 / 18
Pokot men and women hold a girl before she is taken away by a group of men to be married to a member of their community after the group came to take her from her family home.

Pokot men and women hold a girl before she is taken away by a group of men to be married to a member of their more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot men and women hold a girl before she is taken away by a group of men to be married to a member of their community after the group came to take her from her family home.
Close
4 / 18
A man grabs a girl to bring her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized she is to be married.

A man grabs a girl to bring her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized she is to more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A man grabs a girl to bring her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized she is to be married.
Close
5 / 18
A man inspects the last settled dowry of several cows received for his daughter's hand in an arranged marriage. In this case it was 20 goats, three camels and 10 cows, given during a period of several weeks.

A man inspects the last settled dowry of several cows received for his daughter's hand in an arranged marriagemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A man inspects the last settled dowry of several cows received for his daughter's hand in an arranged marriage. In this case it was 20 goats, three camels and 10 cows, given during a period of several weeks.
Close
6 / 18
Pokot girls wearing beads and with their faces painted, walk towards a secluded place slightly more than a week prior to an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood. They are part of a group of over a hundred girls that will take part in the initiation ceremony lasting one night and through the next day. Before the ceremony, as Pokot tradition dictates, the girls are secluded for over a month, out of sight of the men in the community. The ceremony will mark the girls coming to age and they will be able to be married. For most, their marriages have already been arranged.

Pokot girls wearing beads and with their faces painted, walk towards a secluded place slightly more than a weemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls wearing beads and with their faces painted, walk towards a secluded place slightly more than a week prior to an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood. They are part of a group of over a hundred girls that will take part in the initiation ceremony lasting one night and through the next day. Before the ceremony, as Pokot tradition dictates, the girls are secluded for over a month, out of sight of the men in the community. The ceremony will mark the girls coming to age and they will be able to be married. For most, their marriages have already been arranged.
Close
7 / 18
A Pokot girl gets her braids done by her friends prior to an initiation ceremony marking her passing over into womanhood.

A Pokot girl gets her braids done by her friends prior to an initiation ceremony marking her passing over intomore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A Pokot girl gets her braids done by her friends prior to an initiation ceremony marking her passing over into womanhood.
Close
8 / 18
Pokot girls wearing beads and animal skins sit in a secluded hut one week prior to an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood.

Pokot girls wearing beads and animal skins sit in a secluded hut one week prior to an initiation ceremony markmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls wearing beads and animal skins sit in a secluded hut one week prior to an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood.
Close
9 / 18
Pokot girls attired with traditional jewellery stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.

Pokot girls attired with traditional jewellery stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundrmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls attired with traditional jewellery stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Close
10 / 18
Pokot girls punch a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood. Each of the girls taking part of the initiation will punch the young bull until the animal is exhausted and then the men of the community will kill the animal from a blow to the head and a spear thrust to the heart.

Pokot girls punch a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into wommore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls punch a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood. Each of the girls taking part of the initiation will punch the young bull until the animal is exhausted and then the men of the community will kill the animal from a blow to the head and a spear thrust to the heart.
Close
11 / 18
Pokot men grab a bull for an elder of the community to bless during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.

Pokot men grab a bull for an elder of the community to bless during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred gmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot men grab a bull for an elder of the community to bless during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Close
12 / 18
Pokot girls hit a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.

Pokot girls hit a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls hit a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Close
13 / 18
A young bull lies dead on the ground after having been killed by a blow to the head and a spear thrust to the heart during a Pokot initiation of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.

A young bull lies dead on the ground after having been killed by a blow to the head and a spear thrust to the more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A young bull lies dead on the ground after having been killed by a blow to the head and a spear thrust to the heart during a Pokot initiation of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Close
14 / 18
Pokot girls and boys dance together during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood. During the ceremony the girls will sing and stay standing from the afternoon through out the night and the morning after. At the end of the ceremony, the girls and the boys of the community dance together, supervised by elders.

Pokot girls and boys dance together during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls and boys dance together during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood. During the ceremony the girls will sing and stay standing from the afternoon through out the night and the morning after. At the end of the ceremony, the girls and the boys of the community dance together, supervised by elders.
Close
15 / 18
A Pokot man holds a lamb as he blesses over a hundred girls during an initiation ceremony marking the girls' passing over into womanhood.

A Pokot man holds a lamb as he blesses over a hundred girls during an initiation ceremony marking the girls' pmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A Pokot man holds a lamb as he blesses over a hundred girls during an initiation ceremony marking the girls' passing over into womanhood.
Close
16 / 18
Pokot girls walk in line during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.

Pokot girls walk in line during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls walk in line during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Close
17 / 18
Pokot girls and adults stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.

Pokot girls and adults stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over inmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls and adults stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Will and Kate do America

Will and Kate do America

下一个

Will and Kate do America

Will and Kate do America

The Duke and Duchess tour the East Coast.

2014年 12月 10日
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2014.

2014年 12月 10日
Will and Kate in Brooklyn

Will and Kate in Brooklyn

The Duke and Duchess watch the Nets play the Cavs in Brooklyn.

2014年 12月 9日
IKEA cinema makeover

IKEA cinema makeover

IKEA completely converts a cinema by replacing standard seats with beds.

2014年 12月 9日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐