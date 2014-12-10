Rites of womanhood
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, about 80 km (50 miles) frmore
A man holds onto a girl as he brings her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized smore
Pokot men stand near the home of a girl to be taken as wife for a member of their group.
Pokot men and women hold a girl before she is taken away by a group of men to be married to a member of their more
A man grabs a girl to bring her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized she is to more
A man inspects the last settled dowry of several cows received for his daughter's hand in an arranged marriagemore
Pokot girls wearing beads and with their faces painted, walk towards a secluded place slightly more than a weemore
A Pokot girl gets her braids done by her friends prior to an initiation ceremony marking her passing over intomore
Pokot girls wearing beads and animal skins sit in a secluded hut one week prior to an initiation ceremony markmore
Pokot girls attired with traditional jewellery stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundrmore
Pokot girls punch a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into wommore
Pokot men grab a bull for an elder of the community to bless during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred gmore
Pokot girls hit a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanmore
A young bull lies dead on the ground after having been killed by a blow to the head and a spear thrust to the more
Pokot girls and boys dance together during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womore
A Pokot man holds a lamb as he blesses over a hundred girls during an initiation ceremony marking the girls' pmore
Pokot girls walk in line during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Pokot girls and adults stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over inmore
