The Venice of Egypt
Boats are seen moored in front of houses in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alemore
A boy walks past boats docked at the entrance gate of the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Meditemore
Fishermen repair boats at the entrance to the fishermen's village in the El Max area in the Mediterranean citymore
A fisherman repairs his boat at the entrance to the fishermen's village of El Max in the Mediterranean city ofmore
Men sew their nets in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, more
A fisherman sails his boat as he travels under a bridge, which is guarded by the army, to enter the sea at themore
Men travel in a boat after fishing at sea at night in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean cmore
A fisherman collects fish from his net in front of his house in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of more
A fisherman weighs a fish for a customer in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alemore
A fisherman's catch is displayed for sale on the bridge in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranmore
A man grills fish to sell, in front of his house in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean citmore
The sun sets over the port of El Dekheila near the fishermen's village of El Max in the Mediterranean city of more
People sit in a cafe at the entrance gate to the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Almore
Boats are moored in front of houses in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandrmore
Egyptians crowd a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 5, 2014. REUmore
People crowd onto a slide at a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria Septembermore
A student walks over a bridge after school near the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city ofmore
A man looks out from his balcony in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria more
A boy plays under a pipe in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandriamore
A bird covered in oil is seen at the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria Octmore
63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh stands near a poster of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the entrmore
63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh shows family pictures inside his house in the fishermen's village in the Elmore
63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh shows a picture of himself when he was in the army, at his home in the fishmore
Donia draws as she does her homework at her home in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterrmore
Om Mostafa, 50, cooks in her kitchen in the fishermen's village of the El Max area in the Mediterranean city omore
Boats are docked in front of houses in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city ofmore
