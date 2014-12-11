版本:
The Venice of Egypt

Boats are seen moored in front of houses in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
A boy walks past boats docked at the entrance gate of the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. Its fishermen, however, worry about how they will make ends meet on meagre earnings they say are being reduced further by polluted waters that are making fishing more difficult. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Fishermen repair boats at the entrance to the fishermen's village in the El Max area in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. While the government has tried to fix the state's bloated finances by cutting subsidies and reining in spending, some argue the reforms hurt Egypt's most vulnerable who have long relied on a generous system of fuel and food subsidies to supplement low incomes. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A fisherman repairs his boat at the entrance to the fishermen's village of El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Men sew their nets in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A fisherman sails his boat as he travels under a bridge, which is guarded by the army, to enter the sea at the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Men travel in a boat after fishing at sea at night in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A fisherman collects fish from his net in front of his house in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A fisherman weighs a fish for a customer in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A fisherman's catch is displayed for sale on the bridge in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man grills fish to sell, in front of his house in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The sun sets over the port of El Dekheila near the fishermen's village of El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People sit in a cafe at the entrance gate to the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Boats are moored in front of houses in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptians crowd a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People crowd onto a slide at a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A student walks over a bridge after school near the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man looks out from his balcony in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A boy plays under a pipe in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A bird covered in oil is seen at the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh stands near a poster of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the entrance to his house in the fishermen's village of El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh shows family pictures inside his house in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

63-year-old fisherman El Hag Saleh shows a picture of himself when he was in the army, at his home in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Donia draws as she does her homework at her home in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Om Mostafa, 50, cooks in her kitchen in the fishermen's village of the El Max area in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Boats are docked in front of houses in the fishermen's village in the El Max area of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

