Holy grail of huge waves
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte bemore
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. Big-wave surfer Garrett Mcmore
A surf board is seen on the air after a surfer failed to ride on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Demore
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
Big-wave surfer Cliff Skudin of US drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014.
Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Novembermore
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara rests during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1more
People take pictures of large waves at Nazare beach, December 25, 2013.
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara carries his surf board after a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Janumore
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara enters the water during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January more
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara looks at the sea with his colleague Kealii Mamala before a surf session at Prmore
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1more
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.
Surf supporters attend a surf session of big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Januarymore
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1more
下一个
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2014.
The Venice of Egypt
El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere.
Pictures of the year: Ebola
Images from the global Ebola epidemic in 2014.
Rites of womanhood
As Pokot tradition dictates, girls take part in a month-long ceremony that marks their coming to age and prepares them for marriage in Kenya.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.