版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 07:32 BJT

Holy grail of huge waves

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte bemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.
Close
1 / 20
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the 'Holy Grail of huge waves'.

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. Big-wave surfer Garrett Mcmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the 'Holy Grail of huge waves'.
Close
2 / 20
A surf board is seen on the air after a surfer failed to ride on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

A surf board is seen on the air after a surfer failed to ride on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Demore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A surf board is seen on the air after a surfer failed to ride on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
Close
3 / 20
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
Close
4 / 20
People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
Close
5 / 20
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
Close
6 / 20
People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.
Close
7 / 20
Big-wave surfer Cliff Skudin of US drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014.

Big-wave surfer Cliff Skudin of US drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Big-wave surfer Cliff Skudin of US drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014.
Close
8 / 20
Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014.

Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Novembermore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014.
Close
9 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara rests during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara rests during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 2月 1日 星期五
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara rests during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.
Close
10 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1more

Reuters / 2013年 11月 2日 星期六
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.
Close
11 / 20
People take pictures of large waves at Nazare beach, December 25, 2013.

People take pictures of large waves at Nazare beach, December 25, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 12月 25日 星期三
People take pictures of large waves at Nazare beach, December 25, 2013.
Close
12 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara carries his surf board after a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara carries his surf board after a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Janumore

Reuters / 2013年 1月 30日 星期三
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara carries his surf board after a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.
Close
13 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 2月 1日 星期五
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.
Close
14 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara enters the water during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara enters the water during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January more

Reuters / 2013年 2月 1日 星期五
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara enters the water during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.
Close
15 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara looks at the sea with his colleague Kealii Mamala before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara looks at the sea with his colleague Kealii Mamala before a surf session at Prmore

Reuters / 2013年 1月 30日 星期三
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara looks at the sea with his colleague Kealii Mamala before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.
Close
16 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1more

Reuters / 2013年 11月 2日 星期六
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.
Close
17 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 1月 30日 星期三
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.
Close
18 / 20
Surf supporters attend a surf session of big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Surf supporters attend a surf session of big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Januarymore

Reuters / 2013年 2月 1日 星期五
Surf supporters attend a surf session of big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 31, 2013.
Close
19 / 20
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1more

Reuters / 2013年 11月 2日 星期六
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

下一个

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2014.

2014年 12月 12日
The Venice of Egypt

The Venice of Egypt

El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere.

2014年 12月 11日
Pictures of the year: Ebola

Pictures of the year: Ebola

Images from the global Ebola epidemic in 2014.

2014年 12月 11日
Rites of womanhood

Rites of womanhood

As Pokot tradition dictates, girls take part in a month-long ceremony that marks their coming to age and prepares them for marriage in Kenya.

2014年 12月 11日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐