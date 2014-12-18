版本:
中国
2014年 12月 18日

Pictures of the year: Animals

Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Japanese Macaques (or Snow Monkeys) groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese Macaques (or Snow Monkeys) groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 1月 20日 星期一
Japanese Macaques (or Snow Monkeys) groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Newborn giant panda triplets, which were born to giant panda Juxiao, are seen inside an incubator at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Newborn giant panda triplets, which were born to giant panda Juxiao, are seen inside an incubator at the Chimemore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 18日 星期一
Newborn giant panda triplets, which were born to giant panda Juxiao, are seen inside an incubator at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2014年 1月 22日 星期三
A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A musher races with his dogs during a sled dog European Championship in Venek, Hungary, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A musher races with his dogs during a sled dog European Championship in Venek, Hungary, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A musher races with his dogs during a sled dog European Championship in Venek, Hungary, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
27 year old white polar bear Uslada shakes off water in her pool at the Leningrad Zoo in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

27 year old white polar bear Uslada shakes off water in her pool at the Leningrad Zoo in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / 2014年 4月 24日 星期四
27 year old white polar bear Uslada shakes off water in her pool at the Leningrad Zoo in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in southwest London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in southwest London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2014年 10月 4日 星期六
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in southwest London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Indian peafowl spreads its tail feathers at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

An Indian peafowl spreads its tail feathers at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2014年 6月 5日 星期四
An Indian peafowl spreads its tail feathers at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A bald eagle stretches its talons as it sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A bald eagle stretches its talons as it sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2014年 10月 22日 星期三
A bald eagle stretches its talons as it sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall formore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 2日 星期四
Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A three-month-old macaque bites its toe in front of a fan heater at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A three-month-old macaque bites its toe in front of a fan heater at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A three-month-old macaque bites its toe in front of a fan heater at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A family of giraffes look out from their enclosure before taking part in a Christmas-themed feeding session at Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo, Australia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A family of giraffes look out from their enclosure before taking part in a Christmas-themed feeding session atmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A family of giraffes look out from their enclosure before taking part in a Christmas-themed feeding session at Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo, Australia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on it. Alaa said that he has been feeding and taking care of the cats for over two months. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of mmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 25日 星期四
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad on it. Alaa said that he has been feeding and taking care of the cats for over two months. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A fox sleeps beside autumn leaves in a garden in London October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A fox sleeps beside autumn leaves in a garden in London October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
A fox sleeps beside autumn leaves in a garden in London October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A herd of elephants confronts a hippopotamus at a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A herd of elephants confronts a hippopotamus at a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / 2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A herd of elephants confronts a hippopotamus at a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney, Australia, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacifimore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney, Australia, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 8月 22日 星期五
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2014年 2月 13日 星期四
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being tagged at dawn at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being tagged at dawn at the Fuente de Piedra naturamore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 19日 星期六
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being tagged at dawn at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Aquarist Bret Grasse releases a flamboyant cuttlefish (Metasepia pfefferi) into a display for the upcoming "Tentacles: The Astounding Lives of Octopuses, Squid and Cuttlefishes" exhibition at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Aquarist Bret Grasse releases a flamboyant cuttlefish (Metasepia pfefferi) into a display for the upcoming "Temore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 9日 星期三
Aquarist Bret Grasse releases a flamboyant cuttlefish (Metasepia pfefferi) into a display for the upcoming "Tentacles: The Astounding Lives of Octopuses, Squid and Cuttlefishes" exhibition at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A Saudi man gets himself ready to release his falcon as he takes part in a falcon contest in the desert near Tabuk city January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A Saudi man gets himself ready to release his falcon as he takes part in a falcon contest in the desert near Tabuk city January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / 2014年 1月 18日 星期六
A Saudi man gets himself ready to release his falcon as he takes part in a falcon contest in the desert near Tabuk city January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Hellabrunn zoo in Munich December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Helmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Hellabrunn zoo in Munich December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 9月 18日 星期四
Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in support of the city's animal shelter in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a spmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in support of the city's animal shelter in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A river otter looks for food stashed in a used Christmas tree at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A river otter looks for food stashed in a used Christmas tree at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2014年 1月 17日 星期五
A river otter looks for food stashed in a used Christmas tree at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. Gerbracht, a retired dog trainer, won a court ruling in 1996, allowing him to ride his motorcycle with a dog on board. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, Calmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 21日 星期一
Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. Gerbracht, a retired dog trainer, won a court ruling in 1996, allowing him to ride his motorcycle with a dog on board. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish nortmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 6日 星期日
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
