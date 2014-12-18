Pictures of the year: Animals
Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, Novembermore
Japanese Macaques (or Snow Monkeys) groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi tomore
Newborn giant panda triplets, which were born to giant panda Juxiao, are seen inside an incubator at the Chimemore
Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castromore
A Northern Cardinal sits on a tree branch in falling snow in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York Januamore
A musher races with his dogs during a sled dog European Championship in Venek, Hungary, November 22, 2014. REUmore
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, Australia, Ocmore
27 year old white polar bear Uslada shakes off water in her pool at the Leningrad Zoo in St. Petersburg, Russimore
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in southwest Londonmore
An Indian peafowl spreads its tail feathers at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarimore
A bald eagle stretches its talons as it sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska more
Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall formore
A three-month-old macaque bites its toe in front of a fan heater at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan provincmore
A family of giraffes look out from their enclosure before taking part in a Christmas-themed feeding session atmore
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of mmore
A fox sleeps beside autumn leaves in a garden in London October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A herd of elephants confronts a hippopotamus at a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, October 14,more
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacifimore
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, August 22, 2014. REmore
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, Nomore
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 201more
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being tagged at dawn at the Fuente de Piedra naturamore
Aquarist Bret Grasse releases a flamboyant cuttlefish (Metasepia pfefferi) into a display for the upcoming "Temore
A Saudi man gets himself ready to release his falcon as he takes part in a falcon contest in the desert near Tmore
A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Helmore
Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang provincmore
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a spmore
A river otter looks for food stashed in a used Christmas tree at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massamore
Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, Calmore
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish nortmore
下一个
Life in Cuba
Daily life on the communist-ruled island.
Revolutionary Cuba
Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Notable deaths of 2014
Celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures who died in 2014.
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.