图片 | 2014年 12月 18日 星期四 03:45 BJT

Life in Cuba

Members of the Cuban Revolutionary Army hold Cuban national flags during a march "For the Five and Against the Terrorism" in Havana September 30, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 1日 星期三
A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 6日 星期六
A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 26日 星期三
A woman rides her bicycle on a road that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul" in Artemisa province, near Havana July 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Cuban security personnel detain members of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, in Havana December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
A dancer takes a break during the celebrations of the 54th anniversary of the creation of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Havana, September 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 28日 星期日
People use mobile phones to take pictures of the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 9日 星期二
An athlete lifts weights as he works out in a boxing academy in Havana September 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban plane during a march in Havana "For the Five and Against the Terrorism", September 30, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Ten-year-old handicapped boy Miguel Alejandro smiles at the special needs school "Solidaridad con Panama" (Solidarity with Panama) in Havana September 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Revelers in a bus watch a fight taking place on a street before their performance at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A reveler smiles before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. Picture taken August 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 9日 星期六
People release balloons during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 9日 星期二
Victor Capote, a 46-year-old rancher, works on a horseshoe of his mare "Muneca", or "doll" in Spanish, in his ranch near San Antonio de los Banos village, in Artemisa province August 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 7日 星期四
People take part in a gay pride parade during ahead of International Day Against Homophobia in Havana May 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 11日 星期日
People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana August 30, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 1日 星期一
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 5日 星期六
A woman lies during a whole-body scan in the tomography section of Havana's main cardiology and heart surgery hospital October 19, 2012.

Reuters / 2012年 10月 20日 星期六
Carlos Ortega Ponce, 3, plays baseball with his father in front of his home in Havana, October 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Schoolchildren throw a flower into the sea in honor of rebel revolutionary commander Camilo Cienfuegos from Havana's seafront boulevard "Malecon" October 28, 2014. Cienfuegos was a commander of Fidel Castro's rebel army but died less than a year after their victory when his plane disappeared over the ocean on October 28, 1959 en route from Havana to Camaguey. The plane and his body were never found.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A makeshift fishing boat, made of styrofoam or polystyrene, sits on the bank of a canal leading to the sea in Granma Province, the region from where many would-be emigrants launch makeshift boats to try and reach Honduras with the goal of continuing from there overland to the United States, in Manzanillo September 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Adonis, a 17-year-old barber, cuts a customer's hair in his house in Havana, August 31, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 2日 星期二
A dancer from the Deep Roots Dance Company performs during a training session in an old theater in downtown Havana, October 14, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 15日 星期三
Teenagers chat in the afternoon in downtown Havana, November 28, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 29日 星期六
A U.S.-made private collective taxi drives down Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" during sunset July 13, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 7月 14日 星期日
