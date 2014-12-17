Life in Cuba

Schoolchildren throw a flower into the sea in honor of rebel revolutionary commander Camilo Cienfuegos from Havana's seafront boulevard "Malecon" October 28, 2014. Cienfuegos was a commander of Fidel Castro's rebel army but died less than a year after their victory when his plane disappeared over the ocean on October 28, 1959 en route from Havana to Camaguey. The plane and his body were never found.

