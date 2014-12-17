Life in Cuba
Members of the Cuban Revolutionary Army hold Cuban national flags during a march "For the Five and Against themore
A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014.
A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.
A woman rides her bicycle on a road that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul" in Artemisa province, near Havana Jumore
Cuban security personnel detain members of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Human Rmore
A dancer takes a break during the celebrations of the 54th anniversary of the creation of the Committees for tmore
People use mobile phones to take pictures of the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint ofmore
An athlete lifts weights as he works out in a boxing academy in Havana September 16, 2014.
Students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban pmore
Ten-year-old handicapped boy Miguel Alejandro smiles at the special needs school "Solidaridad con Panama" (Solmore
Revelers in a bus watch a fight taking place on a street before their performance at a carnival parade in Havamore
A reveler smiles before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. Picture taken August 8, 2014more
People release balloons during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the more
Victor Capote, a 46-year-old rancher, works on a horseshoe of his mare "Muneca", or "doll" in Spanish, in his more
People take part in a gay pride parade during ahead of International Day Against Homophobia in Havana May 10, more
People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana Augusmore
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costummore
A woman lies during a whole-body scan in the tomography section of Havana's main cardiology and heart surgery more
Carlos Ortega Ponce, 3, plays baseball with his father in front of his home in Havana, October 16, 2014.
Schoolchildren throw a flower into the sea in honor of rebel revolutionary commander Camilo Cienfuegos from Hamore
A makeshift fishing boat, made of styrofoam or polystyrene, sits on the bank of a canal leading to the sea in more
Adonis, a 17-year-old barber, cuts a customer's hair in his house in Havana, August 31, 2014.
A dancer from the Deep Roots Dance Company performs during a training session in an old theater in downtown Hamore
Teenagers chat in the afternoon in downtown Havana, November 28, 2014.
A U.S.-made private collective taxi drives down Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" during sunset July 13more
下一个
Revolutionary Cuba
Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Notable deaths of 2014
Celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures who died in 2014.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Images from above in 2014.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.