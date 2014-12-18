On the banks of North Korea
North Korean children stand after snowfall along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean Sakchu Coumore
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the more
North Korean soldiers wave along the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinesmore
A North Korean soldier covers his ears after snowfall along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Koreanmore
A North Korean farmer stretches as he works at a paddy field on the Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middlmore
North Korean workers unload bags of cement from a truck on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean townmore
A North Korean soldier kicks a pole along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposimore
People fish along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese bordmore
North Korean girls carry firewood on their backs as they walk on the banks of Yalu River, 62 miles from the Nomore
A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposimore
A North Korean waves his fist on the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese bomore
North Korean soldiers smoke on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chmore
North Korean children wave during their trip on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city ofmore
North Korean soldiers (top) bend to dodge the Friendship Bridge connecting the Chinese city of Dandong with Simore
A North Korean soldier looks out of the window of a guard tower, on the banks of Yalu River, about 100 km (62 more
A North Korean man blocks his face with his hand from being photographed as he and other residents take a ferrmore
A North Korean soldier washes his socks as his comrade washes his hands at the banks of Yalu River, near the Nmore
A North Korean soldier holds a badminton racket on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuimore
A North Korean soldier kicks a goat on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, Julymore
North Korean soldiers practice throwing grenades on the banks of Yalu River in the North Korean town of Sinuijmore
North Korean soldiers joke while guarding the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, omore
A North Korean soldier gestures toward a Chinese tourist boat after monitoring with a pair of binoculars on thmore
A North Korean soldier plays a guitar on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opmore
A North Korean soldier looks into an entrance of a military base on the banks of Yalu River near the North Kormore
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North more
North Koreans work on the roof of a house along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinmore
North Korean soldiers unload foodstuffs on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, more
A North Korean gets a shave on the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju August 5, 2009. more
North Korean soldiers react to being photographed while exercising at an army installation on the banks of themore
North Korean soldiers guard the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinesemore
North Korean soldiers play volleyball on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, oppmore
North Koreans stand on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese more
A North Korean soldier urinates on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, oppositemore
North Koreans watch from the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju as a Chinese tour boamore
North Koreans wash their laundry as others skate on the ice at the Yalu river at the border to China near the more
North Korean children wave to people on a Chinese tourist boat on the banks of Yalu River near the Chongsong cmore
A North Korean soldier exercises near an army installation on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Koreanmore
A North Korean boy skates on the ice of the Yalu River at the border to China near the North Korean city of Hymore
North Korean women hold umbrellas near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dmore
A North Korean railway worker stands in front of his house near the North Korean city of Hyesan, which bordersmore
A North Korean man comes down a ladder in front of a disused factory along the banks of the Yalu River near thmore
North Korean border guards joke around while on duty at the Yalu river at the border to China near the North Kmore
A woman carrying a baby on her back rides on a motorbike with a North Korean soldier along the banks of the Yamore
A North Korean soldier patrols on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite more
A North Korean soldier sits inside a sentry post as he guards on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Komore
