Behind the wheel in Kabul

Kanaz, 21, gets out of a car after a practical driving lesson in Kabul August 14, 2014. Kabul is one of the world's fastest growing cities and its streets are increasingly blocked by cars and buses. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A women attends a class at a driving school in Kabul August 17, 2014. In the city's private driving schools, students pay a $60 fee for a 45-day course, which includes oral and practical driving tests at the country's Traffic Department. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A women holds a book showing road signs as she attends a class at a driving school in Kabul September 4, 2014.Some of the women who have signed up say learning to drive is a way to escape unwanted gazes and physical harassment on the cramped, crowded minibuses that are often the only method of urban public transport. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
An instructor (R) teaches women about a car's mechanics during a technical lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Tahmina, (R) talks to her instructor during a practical lesson at a driving school in Kabul September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A woman listens to an instructor who explains traffic signs at a driving school in Kabul August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
An instructor explains traffic signs during a lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Afghan men attend a class at a driving school in Kabul August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
An instructor (L) teaches a man how to drive a car during a practical lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
An instructor explains traffic signs to a man during a lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A speedometer is seen at a driving school in Kabul August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
An instructor explains a car's mechanics during a technical lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Kanaz, 21, listens to her instructor during a practical driving lesson in Kabul August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A schoolboy waits before crossing a street near a traffic sign in Kabul August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Vehicles drive at a junction in downtown Kabul August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A red traffic light counts down on a street in Kabul August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Tahmina drives during a practical driving lesson in Kabul September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
People travel in an overcrowded van in Kabul August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A student looks at a speedometer during a practical lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
An Afghan traffic policeman directs vehicles on a busy road in Kabul August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Afghan men line up as they wait for their turn to take a test before receiving a driving license at a traffic police department in Kabul August 23, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
An Afghan man takes an eye test before receiving a driving license at a traffic police department in Kabul August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Afghan men attend a driving license lesson before receiving a driving license at a Kabul traffic police department in Kabul August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Afghan men wait as an official (L) holds their driving test papers at a traffic police department in Kabul August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A chart of students who completed their training is seen on a wall at a driving school in Kabul August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
