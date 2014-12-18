Behind the wheel in Kabul
Kanaz, 21, gets out of a car after a practical driving lesson in Kabul August 14, 2014. Kabul is one of the wmore
A women attends a class at a driving school in Kabul August 17, 2014. In the city's private driving schools, more
A women holds a book showing road signs as she attends a class at a driving school in Kabul September 4, 2014.more
An instructor (R) teaches women about a car's mechanics during a technical lesson at a driving school in Kabulmore
Tahmina, (R) talks to her instructor during a practical lesson at a driving school in Kabul September 4, 2014.more
A woman listens to an instructor who explains traffic signs at a driving school in Kabul August 11, 2014. REUTmore
An instructor explains traffic signs during a lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohmore
Afghan men attend a class at a driving school in Kabul August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An instructor (L) teaches a man how to drive a car during a practical lesson at a driving school in Kabul Augumore
An instructor explains traffic signs to a man during a lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 24, 2014. REmore
A speedometer is seen at a driving school in Kabul August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An instructor explains a car's mechanics during a technical lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 24, 201more
Kanaz, 21, listens to her instructor during a practical driving lesson in Kabul August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammore
A schoolboy waits before crossing a street near a traffic sign in Kabul August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismamore
Vehicles drive at a junction in downtown Kabul August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A red traffic light counts down on a street in Kabul August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Tahmina drives during a practical driving lesson in Kabul September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People travel in an overcrowded van in Kabul August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A student looks at a speedometer during a practical lesson at a driving school in Kabul August 24, 2014. REUTEmore
An Afghan traffic policeman directs vehicles on a busy road in Kabul August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men line up as they wait for their turn to take a test before receiving a driving license at a traffic more
An Afghan man takes an eye test before receiving a driving license at a traffic police department in Kabul Augmore
Afghan men attend a driving license lesson before receiving a driving license at a Kabul traffic police departmore
Afghan men wait as an official (L) holds their driving test papers at a traffic police department in Kabul Augmore
A chart of students who completed their training is seen on a wall at a driving school in Kabul August 18, 201more
