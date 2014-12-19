Indian Ocean Tsunami - 10 years on

Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami as they visit a memorial in Khao Lak, in Thailand's Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014. On the day of tsunami, Thai navy boat 813 was on patrol about one nautical mile offshore serving as a guard to members of royal family staying at one of the resorts near-by. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

