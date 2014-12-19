Indian Ocean Tsunami - 10 years on
Tourists walk behind a faded sign warning of tsunami hazard in Khao Lak, December 15, 2014. Ahead of the annivmore
Soe, the eight-year-old daughter of a fisherman from Myanmar, rests in a hammock outside her family home in Bamore
Foreign tourists walk on a small beach with fallen big trees and damage still visible from the 2004 tsunami inmore
A migrant fisherman from Myanmar prepares to go fishing on his small boat in Ban Nam Khem, December 14, 2014. more
Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocemore
Migrant fishermen from Myanmar clean equipment after returning from the ocean to Ban Nam Khem, December 14, 20more
Foreign tourists walk on a small beach with fallen trees and damage still visible from the 2004 tsunami in Khamore
A pair of flip-flops are left on a small wooden boat that ferries villagers and tourists from Ban Nam Khem Decmore
A tourist enters the ocean in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tourists take a picture of themselves at Patong beach which was badly hit by 2004 tsunami in Phuket, one of Asmore
Tourists are seen at Patong beach which was badly hit by 2004 tsunami in Phuket, one of Asia's premier resort more
Local people rest in hammocks in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Manee, the 45-year-old wife of an unemployed fisherman from Myanmar, prepares betel nuts after showing picturemore
A son of a migrant fisherman from Myanmar rests in a hammock at a former shrimp warehouse where his family livmore
A barber is reflected in a mirror as he cuts a customer's hair at his shop in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014.more
A child is reflected in a mirror at barber's home in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker paints flag poles at the Tsunami Victims Cemetery outside Ban Nam Khem in Phang Nga province, about 1more
A man looks into the Tsunami Victims Cemetery as a worker painting flag poles casts a shadow outside Ban Nam Kmore
A memorial plaque is left at the Tsunami Victims Cemetery outside Ban Nam Khem, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dammore
Gravestones are seen at the Tsunami Victims Cemetery near the former identification centre outside Ban Nam Khemore
An open metal coffin is seen as a worker paints flag poles at the Tsunami Victims Cemetery outside Ban Nam Khemore
Dogs are seen at a crematorium at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam Khem, Decembermore
A chair and urns are seen behind a crematorium at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Namore
A man who lives with his dogs at the former tsunami victims identification centre dismantles a wooden frame nemore
A dog is seen behind stretchers on wheels at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam Khemore
Religious statues are seen at a spirit house at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam more
Pictures of victims are seen at the former tsunami victims identification centre near Ban Nam Khem, December 1more
A visitor walks on a wave-shaped tsunami monument in Ban Nam Khem, December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Dense vegetation is seen around an abandoned hotel that was destroyed in the 2004 tsunami in Khao Lak, Decembemore
下一个
Behind the wheel in Kabul
In Kabul's private driving schools, students pay a $60 fee for a 45-day course, which includes oral and practical driving tests at the country's Traffic...
On the banks of North Korea
The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life inside the secretive state.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our most captivating animal pictures of 2014.
Life in Cuba
Daily life on the communist-ruled island.
精选图集
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.