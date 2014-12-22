版本:
中国
Pictures of the year: Royals

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 21日 星期二
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lee Valley Athletics Centre in north London September 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola at Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels December 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
Prince Harry takes a photograph during a visit to a herd boy night school constructed by Sentebale in Mokhotlong, Lesotho, on December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage as they attend the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince Albert II of Monaco kisses his wife Princess Charlene as they stand at the Palace balcony during a parade for Monaco's National Day November 19, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets construction workers as she attends the official opening of the refurbished Reading Station, west of London, July 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 7月 17日 星期四
Champagne is poured for President Barack Obama and Japan's Emperor Akihito during the Japan State Dinner at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 24日 星期四
Spain's King Juan Carlos and his son Crown Prince Felipe hug each other as they attend the signature ceremony of the act of abdication at the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 19日 星期四
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands participates in a game of hockey during the first King's Day, a national holiday in honor of the newly installed monarch, King Willem Alexander, in Amstelveen April 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 27日 星期日
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
Britain's Queen Elizabeth pats former Grand National favorite Teaforthree, during her visit to Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth, Wales April 29, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 29日 星期二
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane with her husband Prince William to depart Canberra April 25, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 25日 星期五
Britain's Prince Charles rides a boat along with others while visiting the Chinampas, artificial islands originally used by the Aztecs for agriculture, in Xochimilco in Mexico City November 3, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 4日 星期二
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to junior surf lifesavers during a visit to Sydney's Manly beach April 18, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 18日 星期五
Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, smiles as she poses for a photo with her pet dog Yuri at Togu Palace in Tokyo, November 24, 2014, ahead of her 13th birthday on December 1.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, laugh as they watch a young players' rugby tournament held at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin April 13, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 13日 星期日
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Service of the Order of the Bath at Westminster Abbey in London May 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 9日 星期五
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II drinks a glass of Carlsberg's Kings Beer, which is specially made for the queen, during her visit to the Carlsberg factory in Koprivnica October 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 23日 星期四
The Imperial State Crown is transported to the Palace of Westminster before the Queen's speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London June 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 4日 星期三
Britain's Prince William fires a pistol to start a cycling race during a visit to open the new National Cycling Centre of Excellence in Cambridge April 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 12日 星期六
Carabiniers of Monaco's Prince Albert II fire canons to announce the birth of twins of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene, in front of the Monaco Palace December 10, 2014. According to Monaco's Constitution the boy, named Jacques, will be first-in-line to the throne, and not his twin sister, Gabriella.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
