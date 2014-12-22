Pictures of the year: Royals
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the televisimore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William more
Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcomore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Bumore
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lmore
Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queemore
Prince Harry takes a photograph during a visit to a herd boy night school constructed by Sentebale in Mokhotlomore
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron Jammore
Prince Albert II of Monaco kisses his wife Princess Charlene as they stand at the Palace balcony during a paramore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets construction workers as she attends the official opening of the refurbished Remore
Champagne is poured for President Barack Obama and Japan's Emperor Akihito during the Japan State Dinner at thmore
Spain's King Juan Carlos and his son Crown Prince Felipe hug each other as they attend the signature ceremony more
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands participates in a game of hockey during the first King's Day, a national holidmore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth pats former Grand National favorite Teaforthree, during her visit to Cotts Equine Homore
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane wimore
Britain's Prince Charles rides a boat along with others while visiting the Chinampas, artificial islands origimore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to junior surf lifesavers during a visit to Sydney's Manly beach Apmore
Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, smiles as she poses fomore
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, laugh as they watch a young playermore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Service of the Order of the Bath at Westminster Abbey in London May 9,more
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II drinks a glass of Carlsberg's Kings Beer, which is specially made for the queen, more
The Imperial State Crown is transported to the Palace of Westminster before the Queen's speech in the House ofmore
Britain's Prince William fires a pistol to start a cycling race during a visit to open the new National Cyclinmore
Carabiniers of Monaco's Prince Albert II fire canons to announce the birth of twins of Prince Albert II of Monmore
