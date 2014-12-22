Guardian of time
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. Agostinellimore
An old bicycle and old doors of different ages are seen in a storage of the Museum of Italian collector Domenimore
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli poses in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomore
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomore
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli checks an old car which belonged to the American gangster Al Capone in more
A petrol pump and other objects are displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, Octmore
Baskets, metal tin boxes and other objects are displayed on shelves in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dmore
Fans and other objects are displayed on shelves in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome Nomore
Toys are displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tonymore
A collection of wooden, iron, and plastic hands is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona,more
Collection of religious figures is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome Octobmore
Political memorabilia is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 201more
Collection of glasses is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 201more
A collection of umbrellas is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, November 4more
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli holds buttons in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 6, 2014. REUmore
Dice are displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 201more
A tape recorder is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome Octobmore
A transistor radio is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome Ocmore
Goggles are displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, more
An antique baby feeding bottle is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, more
Lock of hair from the 'Hero of Two Worlds' Giuseppe Garibaldi is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domore
A daguerreotype dated 1830 is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, nearmore
A composition of nails is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rommore
A 19th century bicycle safety lock is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragomore
A pistol-shaped lighter dated 1700 is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragomore
An 18th century tool used by rich people to take food is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Amore
An egg of a dinosaur, believed to be 65-million-years old, is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenmore
A piece of a meteorite is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rommore
A combination picture shows items collected by Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli, displayed in his museummore
下一个
Pictures of the year: Ukraine
Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.
Indian Ocean Tsunami - 10 years on
Thailand prepares to mark the tenth anniversary of the 2004 tsunami that killed at least 226,000 in 13 countries.
Behind the wheel in Kabul
In Kabul's private driving schools, students pay a $60 fee for a 45-day course, which includes oral and practical driving tests at the country's Traffic...
On the banks of North Korea
The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life inside the secretive state.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.