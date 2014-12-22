Jesus in Philadelphia
With the Philadelphia skyline behind him, Michael Grant, 28, known as 'Philly Jesus,' looks towards the afternmore
Leah DeTommaso, 19, Alisyn Davidson, 19, and Taylor Moran, 18, ask to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus'. more
A man puts change into a parking meter as 'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philademore
'Philly Jesus' lifts a fallen Christmas decoration in the courtyard of Philadelphia City Hall. REUTERS/Mark Mamore
'Philly Jesus' exits Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' adjusts his attire at a restaurant restroom in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through this blighted area of North Philadelphia towards LOVE Pmore
Rothman Ice Rink skate guard Ronnie Matthews, 24, laces up ice skates for a praying 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelmore
Using his walking staff as a makeshift hockey stick, 'Philly Jesus' skates at Rothman Ice Rink in Philadelphiamore
(L-R) Christine Tyson and JoAnne Gilley pray with 'Philly Jesus' inside Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter andmore
Upon reaching LOVE Park in Center City, 'Philly Jesus' lifts the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through more
'Philly Jesus' greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
After checking his social media accounts, Michael Grant, 28, 'Philly Jesus' departs an Apple Store in Philadelmore
As a pedestrian looks on, 'Philly Jesus' hands a supporter his iPhone and headphones after saying goodbye to amore
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait in front of a store window featuring crucifixes with the 12 foot cross he more
A police officer asked to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus' inside Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia.more
'Philly Jesus' greets a pedestrian wearing a ring with a cross in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles past a mural depicting Noah's Ark in North Philadelphia towardsmore
While visitors pose for photographs with a Santa Claus dinosaur, 'Philly Jesus' walks through the Christmas Vimore
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' clutches the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City as more
Supporters (L-R) Jason Krieck, 38, Ryan Bolli, 42, and Nando Fuselli, 38, assist 'Philly Jesus' in lashing themore
Supporter Jason Krieck, 38, gives 'Philly Jesus' a ride home after he had carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles frommore
'Philly Jesus' walks the center city streets in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' prays with a beggar in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait beside a sculpture of Santa Claus in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Michael Hartley, 21, visiting from England, listens to counsel by 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Markmore
Jayden Hensley, 39, (L) prays with 'Philly Jesus' before he carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philmore
'Philly Jesus' helps a homeless man to his feet in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' waits at a traffic light while walking on the Parkway in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
