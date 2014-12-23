版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 24日 星期三 00:30 BJT

Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 24
The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of plastic police evidence bags - each one holding precious items found on the body of a victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police stmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of plastic police evidence bags - each one holding precious items found on the body of a victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 24
A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opened outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opened outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 24
Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a pmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 24
A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 24
Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police stationmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 23日 星期二
Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

下一个

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

A year in review of the world's monarchies.

2014年 12月 23日
Jesus in Philadelphia

Jesus in Philadelphia

Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, a former heroin addict has dressed as Jesus Christ and walked the streets of Philadelphia.

2014年 12月 23日
Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas makes appearances around the world.

2014年 12月 23日
Guardian of time

Guardian of time

Domenico Agostinelli, 74, has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday objects...

2014年 12月 22日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐