Pictures of the year: Odd
Desmond Allen reads to Ginger, a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue Lmore
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, more
Dog Xiaoniu dressed in clothes walks across a street in Shanghai, December 19, 2014. According to local media,more
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinnessmore
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean inmore
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 20more
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lammore
German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of more
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 20more
A statue by Tony Matelli titled Sleepwalker stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesleymore
Participants wearing Star Wars costumes are seen at the Parc metro station after the Balloon's Day Parade in Bmore
A 21-foot crocodile robot Longlong is strapped on top of a van, as it is transported through the main road to more
A gallery assistant poses with Cracked Egg (Magenta) by Jeff Koons on display at Christie's in London Februarymore
A man falls off the gostra, a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Jumore
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show Dressed by grace at a public square, aheadmore
People look on as participants ride goats and sheep during a race to celebrate a local festival in Fengshan tomore
A labourer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south more
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's more
A 41-year-old man going by the name of Chibatman rides his Chibatpod on the road in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Augumore
A trader looks at Pete the Penguin of SeaWorld Entertainment as he walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exmore
An element of the installation Voyageurs by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Belmore
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8more
A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian prmore
Staff members dressed as newly-weds walk along a path as they display a 4100-meter-long wedding dress train trmore
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge usimore
A competitor runs through a foam tunnel during the Brutal Run extreme obstacle course race in Budapest, Augustmore
Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houmore
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of themore
A giant inflatable rubber duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats through the Port of Los Amore
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya (L-R) tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminamore
Police take part in an anti-terrorist exercise in Shanghai, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A participant operates a homemade human-powered flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event more
College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhanmore
Eventual winners Jesse Wall carries Christina Arsenault through the water pit while competing in the North Amemore
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grasslandmore
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 201more
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Susana Vera
Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, China, Semore
Window cleaners, dressed in horse and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, more
