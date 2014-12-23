版本:
Pictures of the year: Odd

Desmond Allen reads to Ginger, a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. Children in grades 1-8 read to the cats as a way to improve their reading skills and gain confidence. The shelter animals can be a non-evaluative presence that can provide support and comfort to participants without judging them. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2014年 2月 12日 星期三
Desmond Allen reads to Ginger, a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. Children in grades 1-8 read to the cats as a way to improve their reading skills and gain confidence. The shelter animals can be a non-evaluative presence that can provide support and comfort to participants without judging them. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 10月 27日 星期一
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Dog Xiaoniu dressed in clothes walks across a street in Shanghai, December 19, 2014. According to local media, Xiaoniu accompanies its owner to the food market everyday and is able to walk with its hind legs for up to about an hour. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 21日 星期日
Dog Xiaoniu dressed in clothes walks across a street in Shanghai, December 19, 2014. According to local media, Xiaoniu accompanies its owner to the food market everyday and is able to walk with its hind legs for up to about an hour. REUTERS/Stringer
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London, November 13, 2014. Kosen measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall. The Guinness World Records celebrates its 60th edition of the annual records book. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London, November 13, 2014. Kosen measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall. The Guinness World Records celebrates its 60th edition of the annual records book. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2014年 10月 9日 星期四
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / 2014年 3月 9日 星期日
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2014年 7月 9日 星期三
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 40 m (131 ft 3 in) in Abensberg, September 7, 2014. Struempfl carried 27 mugs over 40 meters to set a new record for the Guinness book of records. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2014年 9月 8日 星期一
German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 40 m (131 ft 3 in) in Abensberg, September 7, 2014. Struempfl carried 27 mugs over 40 meters to set a new record for the Guinness book of records. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A statue by Tony Matelli titled Sleepwalker stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. More than 100 signatures were collected from an online petition to remove the statue from the all-women's college, citing the statue as inappropriate. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / 2014年 2月 6日 星期四
A statue by Tony Matelli titled Sleepwalker stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. More than 100 signatures were collected from an online petition to remove the statue from the all-women's college, citing the statue as inappropriate. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Participants wearing Star Wars costumes are seen at the Parc metro station after the Balloon's Day Parade in Brussels, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / 2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Participants wearing Star Wars costumes are seen at the Parc metro station after the Balloon's Day Parade in Brussels, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A 21-foot crocodile robot Longlong is strapped on top of a van, as it is transported through the main road to Crocodile Park in Pasay city, metro Manila, July 5, 2014. The robot, inspired by Lolong, the largest saltwater crocodile to have been in captivity, contains thousands of mechanisms costing around 80,000 pesos ($1,818) and took three months to build by robot experts. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A 21-foot crocodile robot Longlong is strapped on top of a van, as it is transported through the main road to Crocodile Park in Pasay city, metro Manila, July 5, 2014. The robot, inspired by Lolong, the largest saltwater crocodile to have been in captivity, contains thousands of mechanisms costing around 80,000 pesos ($1,818) and took three months to build by robot experts. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A gallery assistant poses with Cracked Egg (Magenta) by Jeff Koons on display at Christie's in London February 7, 2014. The sculpture is expected to earn 15 million GB pounds (24 million U.S. dollars) when it is auctioned in London, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2014年 2月 7日 星期五
A gallery assistant poses with Cracked Egg (Magenta) by Jeff Koons on display at Christie's in London February 7, 2014. The sculpture is expected to earn 15 million GB pounds (24 million U.S. dollars) when it is auctioned in London, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man falls off the gostra, a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2014年 9月 1日 星期一
A man falls off the gostra, a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show Dressed by grace at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show Dressed by grace at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
People look on as participants ride goats and sheep during a race to celebrate a local festival in Fengshan town, Guizhou province, China, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 7月 28日 星期一
People look on as participants ride goats and sheep during a race to celebrate a local festival in Fengshan town, Guizhou province, China, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A labourer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2014年 3月 17日 星期一
A labourer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2014年 1月 26日 星期日
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A 41-year-old man going by the name of Chibatman rides his Chibatpod on the road in Chiba, east of Tokyo, August 31, 2014. The man, who dresses up as the comic book superhero Batman, came up with his moniker after adding a prefix of the first three letters of the city name, of which he roams on his three-wheeled motorcycle. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2014年 8月 31日 星期日
A 41-year-old man going by the name of Chibatman rides his Chibatpod on the road in Chiba, east of Tokyo, August 31, 2014. The man, who dresses up as the comic book superhero Batman, came up with his moniker after adding a prefix of the first three letters of the city name, of which he roams on his three-wheeled motorcycle. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A trader looks at Pete the Penguin of SeaWorld Entertainment as he walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 15, 2014. Sea World celebrated its 50th anniversary by ringing the closing bell at the NYSE. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 1月 16日 星期四
A trader looks at Pete the Penguin of SeaWorld Entertainment as he walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 15, 2014. Sea World celebrated its 50th anniversary by ringing the closing bell at the NYSE. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An element of the installation Voyageurs by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
An element of the installation Voyageurs by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without license and will be forced to shut down. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without license and will be forced to shut down. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian province, China, August 1, 2014. According to local media, the whale shark is five-metre-long and weighs over 2 tonnes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 8月 3日 星期日
A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian province, China, August 1, 2014. According to local media, the whale shark is five-metre-long and weighs over 2 tonnes. REUTERS/Stringer
Staff members dressed as newly-weds walk along a path as they display a 4100-meter-long wedding dress train trailed along shrubs, during a promotional event for a tourism valley in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 24, 2014. The long wedding dress train, which was 1.5-metre-wide, cost about 40,000 yuan (6,520 USD) and one month to make. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 25日 星期四
Staff members dressed as newly-weds walk along a path as they display a 4100-meter-long wedding dress train trailed along shrubs, during a promotional event for a tourism valley in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 24, 2014. The long wedding dress train, which was 1.5-metre-wide, cost about 40,000 yuan (6,520 USD) and one month to make. REUTERS/Stringer
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo, August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one such Japanese hero the enemy is garbage and his super weapons are a broom, a dust pan and an army of volunteers who have joined his mission.REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 8月 26日 星期二
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo, August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one such Japanese hero the enemy is garbage and his super weapons are a broom, a dust pan and an army of volunteers who have joined his mission.REUTERS/Issei Kato
A competitor runs through a foam tunnel during the Brutal Run extreme obstacle course race in Budapest, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2014年 8月 31日 星期日
A competitor runs through a foam tunnel during the Brutal Run extreme obstacle course race in Budapest, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses, part of the Brighton Festival, with a street art performance on the seafront in Brighton, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 5月 6日 星期二
Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses, part of the Brighton Festival, with a street art performance on the seafront in Brighton, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A giant inflatable rubber duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats through the Port of Los Angeles as part of the Tall Ships Festival, in San Pedro, California, August 20, 2014. The creation, which is five stories tall and five stories wide, has been seen floating in various cities around the world since 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2014年 8月 21日 星期四
A giant inflatable rubber duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats through the Port of Los Angeles as part of the Tall Ships Festival, in San Pedro, California, August 20, 2014. The creation, which is five stories tall and five stories wide, has been seen floating in various cities around the world since 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya (L-R) tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya (L-R) tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police take part in an anti-terrorist exercise in Shanghai, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 8月 22日 星期五
Police take part in an anti-terrorist exercise in Shanghai, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A participant operates a homemade human-powered flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / 2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A participant operates a homemade human-powered flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 8月 6日 星期三
College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Eventual winners Jesse Wall carries Christina Arsenault through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2014年 10月 12日 星期日
Eventual winners Jesse Wall carries Christina Arsenault through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. Local authorities said they were looking into way to protect and remedy the tower after pictures, taken by a relic preservation enthusiast, were posted on the Internet, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 29日 星期二
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. Local authorities said they were looking into way to protect and remedy the tower after pictures, taken by a relic preservation enthusiast, were posted on the Internet, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2014年 10月 26日 星期日
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Susana Vera

Reuters / 2014年 11月 3日 星期一
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Susana Vera
Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 2日 星期二
Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Window cleaners, dressed in horse and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
Window cleaners, dressed in horse and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
