Giant sinkholes
People look at a loaded truck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, Janumore
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pavemore
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province Decembemore
Concrete is poured into a 15 foot wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, Fmore
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangximore
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pasco County
Workers stand around a sinkhole in the middle of a street in Beijing, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province,more
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Cmore
A sinkhole that opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, in Ottawa, February 21,more
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreamore
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 2more
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 20more
A rescue team works under a caved-in area on a road in Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Cmore
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a securmore
Workers look into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chicago, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
People stand next to an 82 foot diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. Rmore
Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, Decembmore
Local residents inspect a road that collapsed when a flash flood swept through Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, Aumore
A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, more
Local residents look at a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan provinmore
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 1, 2010. REUTERmore
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERSmore
Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 8, 2009. A taxi andmore
An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt,more
A stranded car is hoisted from a collapsed road surface in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, September 7, more
Members of a television crew stand near a hole in the Paseo Nuevo in San Sebastian, Spain, March 12, 2008. REmore
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian more
People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
