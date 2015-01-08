版本:
Giant sinkholes

People look at a loaded truck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a loaded truck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province December 12, 2014.

People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province December 12, 2014.
Concrete is poured into a 15 foot wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Concrete is poured into a 15 foot wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pasco County

A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pasco County
Workers stand around a sinkhole in the middle of a street in Beijing, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers stand around a sinkhole in the middle of a street in Beijing, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A sinkhole that opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, in Ottawa, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A sinkhole that opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, in Ottawa, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue
A rescue team works under a caved-in area on a road in Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A rescue team works under a caved-in area on a road in Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers look into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chicago, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Workers look into a sinkhole caused by a broken water main in Chicago, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
People stand next to an 82 foot diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People stand next to an 82 foot diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government

An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government
Local residents inspect a road that collapsed when a flash flood swept through Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, Australia, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alicia Morrison

Local residents inspect a road that collapsed when a flash flood swept through Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, Australia, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alicia Morrison
A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Local residents look at a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Local residents look at a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial
Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 8, 2009. A taxi and a few motorbikes fell into the hole, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 8, 2009. A taxi and a few motorbikes fell into the hole, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, Germany, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt

An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, Germany, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt
A stranded car is hoisted from a collapsed road surface in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

A stranded car is hoisted from a collapsed road surface in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of a television crew stand near a hole in the Paseo Nuevo in San Sebastian, Spain, March 12, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent West

Members of a television crew stand near a hole in the Paseo Nuevo in San Sebastian, Spain, March 12, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent West
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino
People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
