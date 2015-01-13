Still standing in Gaza
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari, 15, who lost her both legs by what medics said was Israeli shelling at a Umore
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari uses her walker near the ruins of her house that witnesses said was destroymore
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari looks out a car window at the ruins of her house (reflected in the window) more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari shakes hands with her friend near the ruins of her house that witnesses saimore
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari holds pictures of her relatives, killed in the same shelling incident in whmore
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari uses her walker at the ruins of her house that witnesses said was destroyedmore
A brother of 15-year-old Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari pushes her in a wheelchair inside an apartment in more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari is helped by her friend as she leaves her school, in Jabaliya refugee camp more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari takes an exam at her school, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza more
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari sits in an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip Jamore
精选图集
